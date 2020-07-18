4700 Nova Dr.

Amenities

PHOTOS COMING SOON - Excellent 4bed/3bath in Opal Cliffs - Location, Location, Location - Must see this spacious 4bed/3bath single level home on an large lot in the coveted Opal Cliffs Neighborhood. Refinished hardwood floors and new paint throughout. Great separation of space with one bedroom and full bath separated by kitchen, dining and living area. All new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Prime location for a short walk or bike ride to Pleasure Point, Capitola Village, Beach, Wharf, shops, restaurants and conveniences of 41st! The sunny, spacious lot provides plenty of room for outdoor entertaining, enjoyment and relaxation in the enclosed, private backyard. Storage shed available for tenants use, perfect for bikes, surfboards, etc.



Utilities: None

Term: 1 yr lease

Laundry: Hook-ups inside in laundry room

Parking: Driveway

Pets: Negotiable



Property is Managed by Kendall & Potter Property Management CalBRE#00420520



