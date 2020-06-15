All apartments in Placerville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1392 Diggings Ct.

1392 Diggins Court · (530) 676-6760 ext. 602
Location

1392 Diggins Court, Placerville, CA 95667

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1392 Diggings Ct. · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Eskaton 55+ Community for Rent! - Two bedrooms and two baths in a beautiful independent living home in the Eskaton 55+ community in Placerville. All appliances are provided and are newer stainless steel. The Eskaton community is open to tenants aged 55+ and is designed specifically to make retirement as luxurious as can be in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
The community at Eskaton provides not only landscaping and general community care as you might expect but goes above and beyond, providing in on-site shuttle service, on-site beauty services, restaurant-style dining options, a heated indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, as well as social, cultural, recreational and educational events and programs.

"Disclaimer - Eskaton has currently suspended services temporarily due to COVID-19"

https://www.after55.com/listing/99395/eskaton-village-placerville

2 bed, 2 baths, 1,235 square feet
$2,500.00 rent
$2,500.00 security deposit
Rental criteria: credit score of 700+, verifiable income of two and a half times the monthly rent, good rental history.
Contact: Tippy Dowell 916-250-0441 tippy@abornpowers.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have any available units?
1392 Diggings Ct. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1392 Diggings Ct. have?
Some of 1392 Diggings Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Diggings Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Diggings Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Diggings Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1392 Diggings Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. offer parking?
No, 1392 Diggings Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Diggings Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1392 Diggings Ct. has a pool.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1392 Diggings Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Diggings Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Diggings Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Diggings Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
