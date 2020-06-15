1392 Diggings Ct.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Eskaton 55+ Community for Rent! - Two bedrooms and two baths in a beautiful independent living home in the Eskaton 55+ community in Placerville. All appliances are provided and are newer stainless steel. The Eskaton community is open to tenants aged 55+ and is designed specifically to make retirement as luxurious as can be in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The community at Eskaton provides not only landscaping and general community care as you might expect but goes above and beyond, providing in on-site shuttle service, on-site beauty services, restaurant-style dining options, a heated indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, as well as social, cultural, recreational and educational events and programs.



"Disclaimer - Eskaton has currently suspended services temporarily due to COVID-19"



https://www.after55.com/listing/99395/eskaton-village-placerville



2 bed, 2 baths, 1,235 square feet

$2,500.00 rent

$2,500.00 security deposit

Rental criteria: credit score of 700+, verifiable income of two and a half times the monthly rent, good rental history.

Contact: Tippy Dowell 916-250-0441 tippy@abornpowers.com



(RLNE5825857)