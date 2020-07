Amenities

355 Merritt Lane Available 07/15/20 Lincoln on 11 acres! - Great opportunity! 1 Bedroom 1 Bath 833 Square feet with possibility for horse boarding. Round pen and paddock available at a reasonable fee. 11 acre parcel shared with the main house.Built at the end of the Shop/Barn. This unit is being worked on to get ready to rent. Call Scott 916-871-0582 for more info.



(RLNE5888837)