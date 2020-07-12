/
/
/
bay side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Bay Side, Pinole, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Side
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Earnest St
1115 Earnest Avenue, Hercules, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2029 sqft
Marcus Hom - Agt: 510-2190802 - COMING IN HOT!***STYLISH-CHIC-VERSATILE 4-BR Craftsman home in coveted Promenade Hercules Waterfront is chalk full of custom updates, accessories, is technology-friendly and space-efficient! Features rare Master
1 of 14
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
1099 Promenade St
1099 Promenade Street, Hercules, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
The Promenade Community established in 2003, a dynamic waterfront Old Victorian Style Neighborhood. Corner Lot, Upper One bedroom In-Law unit over the garage. Lovely outside living space dedicated to your area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Greenfield Cir
1420 Greenfield Circle, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1489 sqft
1420 Greenfield Cir., Pinole, CA 94564 - Three bed, two and a half bath two story home with attached two car garage. Stove/oven, dishwasher & garbage disposal. Fresh paint. New flooring downstairs, kitchen & bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Side
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
31 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,419
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
513 4th Street
513 Fourth Street, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
513 4th Street Available 08/01/20 2 + Bedroom / 1 1/4 Bath Home in Rodeo - Lovely updated 2+ bedrooms & 1.1/4 bathroom. This home features a completely updated kitchen with new cupboards, counter tops, flooring and appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2539 17th St.
2539 17th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Floors 2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets 3. New Stainless Steel Appliances 4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room 5.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 08/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
217 Brighton Street
217 Brighton Street, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1149 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms & 2 baths flows well from the entry to the secluded rear yard. Cozy family area has wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings and opens to the dining area. Very nice quiet neighborhood that's close to freeways.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3227 Rheem Avenue
3227 Rheem Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
804 sqft
Advent - Gorgeous Remodled Craftsman Style Two Bedroom Home Available! - Important: Please do not apply online "sight unseen." Applications will not be considered prior to viewing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAHercules, CAPinole, CARichmond, CAEl Sobrante, CASan Pablo, CAVallejo, CA