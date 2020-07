Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog park e-payments fire pit playground tennis court

The Vineyard is located close to shopping, world-class dining and entertainment found throughout Sonoma County. We offer comfortable and thoughtfully designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and town homes. You will enjoy your sun-filled living space with features like oversized closets, fireplaces in select units, and spacious patios and balconies. Relax and take in the views of surrounding valley hills and natural landscape.