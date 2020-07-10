/
apartments with washer dryer
38 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,308
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,383
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,078
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$2,120
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
9 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
1 Unit Available
1990 Alan Dr.
1990 Alan Drive, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU. Available 7/1/2020.
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.
1 Unit Available
4250 Susan Lane
4250 Susan Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$800
2239 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges.
1 Unit Available
34 Meridian circle
34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1298 sqft
Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - 3 bdrm/2.
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2249 sqft
8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2038 sqft
1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.
1 Unit Available
7203 ROXANNE LANE
7203 Roxanne Lane, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2602 sqft
7203 Roxanne Lane Rohnert Park - This is a large spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home with an additional room with wet bar. 2 Story floor plan with a large master and 3 car garage! Cosigners are okay.
1 Unit Available
1415 Mathias Place
1415 Mathias Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1562 sqft
Two Level Remodeled 3bd. in M Section - Sleek, comfortable, and charming! 1415 Mathias is a gorgeous remodeled home in the M section. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a central location, close to parks and downtown Cotati.
Results within 10 miles of Petaluma
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
7 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
8 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
30 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
9 Units Available
Central Novato
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1585 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
