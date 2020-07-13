59 Apartments for rent in Petaluma, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Petaluma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,353
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,063
1432 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,954
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,887
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Theatre Square Apartments
101 2nd St Suite 130, Petaluma, CA
Studio
$2,120
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1289 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, near the Petaluma River. Stylish studio and one-bedroom apartments, all with loft-style interiors, granite counters, dishwashers and patios/balconies. Underground garage. Pool, gym and media room. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses
619 F Street, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodcreek Deluxe Townhouses in Petaluma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1109 West Street
1109 West Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1640 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 West Petaluma - 1109 West Street, Petaluma - Desirable West Petaluma location near Cherry Elementary Valley School. The floor plan is ideal with a separate living room and family room, with access to the backyard/deck.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
321 5th Street
321 5th Street, Petaluma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1217 sqft
Remodeled House in Downtown Petaluma ~ Sonoma Marin Properties - Great home all on one level. Updated and pristine, with vintage charm. This home has fresh paint and new carpeting. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1506 Yarberry Dr
1506 Yarberry Drive, Petaluma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1537 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath 1,537 sq ft. East side Petaluma - A well thought out floor plan includes one bedroom and full bath downstairs with the remaining three bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!
Results within 5 miles of Petaluma
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1990 Alan Dr.
1990 Alan Drive, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1800 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT. 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM -4 Bedroom, 2 bath, Large lot, Country Living and Close to SSU, Shopping, and Transportation. - OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 7/11 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM. STOP BY AND TAKE A LOOK! 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home near SSU.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Meridian circle
34 Meridian Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1298 sqft
Open House SUNDAY 7/12 FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM - Nice and Clean, Lots of Light, Nice Neighborhood, Ready to Move-In Beginning of July - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FROM 1:00 - 2:30 PM 3 bdrm/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Helman Lane
220 Helman Lane, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1088 sqft
Beautiful Newly remodeled 3 bed 1- 1.5 bath 1926 Farmhouse .....MUST See !!!!!!!!!!!!!! - Rare opportunity to acquire this completely remodeled 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath 1926 farmhouse. This charming red roofed farmhouse sits on more than 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2249 sqft
8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1176 sqft
LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park. - 552 LaCrosse Ct N Rohnert Park This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a 2 car garage! Nice sized master bedroom with a double vanity sink.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2038 sqft
1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7474 MERCEDES WAY
7474 Mercedes Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1821 sqft
Beautiful large 4Bd/3Ba Single Family Home! - 7474 Mercedes Way in Rohnert Park! Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a 2 car garage! Brand new kitchen flooring and carpet installed throughout home.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15 Regents Circle
15 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1324 sqft
Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park! - Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located in the University Meadows subdivision. Spacious floor plan, Good sized bedrooms.
City Guide for Petaluma, CA

The name Petaluma comes from the Coast Miwok phrase for hill backside, referring to it's close proximity to Sonoma Mountain.

Located about 40 miles north of San Francisco, Petaluma, California is situated in Sonoma County. With a population of only 57,000 residents, it is a perfect location for people looking for an affordable small-town living. Very family friendly, more than 67 percent of the population of Petaluma lives in households with children under the age of 18. The weather is mild, and it is a great place to avoid cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Petaluma, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Petaluma apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

