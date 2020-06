Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1017 Calvinson Parkway Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom - This is a beautiful and spacious home at over 3100 square feet. This large home features separate formal living and dining rooms, family room, breakfast nook and a big kitchen. Four bedrooms and three and half bathrooms provide plenty of room to roam. There is a $65 landscaping fee that residents are to pay. Call our office today at 209-668-6700 to inquire about this home.



(RLNE5831700)