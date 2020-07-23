Apartment List
/
CA
/
parkway
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parkway, CA

Finding an apartment in Parkway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
810 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Results within 1 mile of Parkway

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Golf Course Terrace
2342 51st Ave
2342 51st Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Golf Course Terrace neighborhood 3 Bed/ 2 Full bath 1224 Sqft. - * 3 Bed/ 2 full bath * 2 car garage attached. * Fence yard. * Fully remodeled inside. * Bran new AC * Granite Counter Top * Tile Throughout a house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5200 37th Ave
5200 37th Avenue, Lemon Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent on Shared Lot - 2 bedroom/1 bath with a Large Family Room - Front House for Rent, New Carpet Throughout, Fresh Interior Paint, Central HVAC, Washer,Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Close to Shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6504 23rd Street
6504 23rd Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute South Sacramento 2bd/1ba Cottage House - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in Sacramento near 24th Street & Hogan Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Parkway
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Pocket
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Ice House
1710 R Street Suite 180, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,650
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ice House Midtown is THE place to be! Located in ICE Blocks, the coolest Midtown Sacramento neighborhood, don't just take our word for it - come and visit! Grab a coffee at Philz, lunch or brunch at Beast & Bounty, or check out the menu at Pressed
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
$
13 Units Available
Land Park
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,730
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,415
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Pocket
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parkway, CA

Finding an apartment in Parkway that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Carmichael, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CALemon Hill, CAFlorin, CARosemont, CALa Riviera, CAFoothill Farms, CAFair Oaks, CA
Gold River, CAOrangevale, CAWoodland, CADixon, CALodi, CAEl Dorado Hills, CALincoln, CACameron Park, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College