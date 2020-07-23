Apartment List
/
CA
/
parkway
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Parkway, CA with garages

Parkway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
7019 Uranus Pkwy
7019 Uranus Parkway, Parkway, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Has It All - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has it all from a great location to tons of Amenities. Nicely updated kitchen with newer appliances to include glass top range, microwave with convection, dishwasher and nook area.
Results within 1 mile of Parkway

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Golf Course Terrace
2342 51st Ave
2342 51st Avenue, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
Golf Course Terrace neighborhood 3 Bed/ 2 Full bath 1224 Sqft. - * 3 Bed/ 2 full bath * 2 car garage attached. * Fence yard. * Fully remodeled inside. * Bran new AC * Granite Counter Top * Tile Throughout a house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova
5200 37th Ave
5200 37th Avenue, Lemon Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath House For Rent on Shared Lot - 2 bedroom/1 bath with a Large Family Room - Front House for Rent, New Carpet Throughout, Fresh Interior Paint, Central HVAC, Washer,Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Close to Shopping.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
7342 Mandy Drive
7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1616 sqft
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 4BD/2BA!!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathroom is located at 7342 Mandy Drive, Sacramento, CA 95823.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
Results within 5 miles of Parkway
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
12 Units Available
Pocket
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
12 Units Available
Boulevard Park
19J
1827 J Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,730
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
743 sqft
WELCOME TO 19J, MIDTOWN'S NEWEST HIGH-RISE RESIDENCES. 19J OFFERS ELEVATED RESIDENCES WITH MODERN SOPHISTICATION AND EXPANSIVE AMENITIES. 19J PROVIDES RESIDENTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE A PART OF A FLOURISHING AND DYNAMIC COMMUNITY.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
5 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,415
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Midtown
16 Powerhouse
1606 P Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1188 sqft
A luxurious community with modern updates throughout. Each apartment features an open floor plan, Bosch stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Large bedrooms. On-site lounge area, fire pit, and pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Pocket
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Fremont Mews
1400 P St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,788
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in every unit. Prime location close to parks, sporting and concert venues, shopping dining and museums. Studio, one and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:19 AM
4 Units Available
Midtown
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,806
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
216 Units Available
Midtown
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,819
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for Midtown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Sacramento
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,550
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes include stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Lots of on-site amenities, including a breakfast lounge with daily continental, fitness center, and maid service. Right in the heart of downtown Sacramento. Minutes from I-5.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst
4701 V Street
4701 V Street, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1008 sqft
East Sacramento home with easy access to UCD Medical Center. Home has newer HVAC system, 1 car garage and laundry hook ups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Laguna Creek West
6901 Springmont Drive
6901 Springmont Drive, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1239 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/i_E5fSzDedY 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in West Laguna/Elk Grove.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
1708 Santa Ynez Way
1708 Santa Ynez Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Spacious East Sac duplex available to rent! 4 minutes to UCDMC, 7 minutes to Sac State, and a short walk to shopping, cafes, restaurants and light rail; centrally located! The unit is a very spacious 1200 square feet with 2 large bedrooms, a
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Parkway, CA

Parkway apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Carmichael, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CALemon Hill, CAFlorin, CARosemont, CALa Riviera, CAFoothill Farms, CAFair Oaks, CA
Gold River, CAOrangevale, CAWoodland, CADixon, CALodi, CAEl Dorado Hills, CALincoln, CACameron Park, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College