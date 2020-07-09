15417 Colorado Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Most central and desirable location for Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, and more. Short drive to Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, LAX airport.



Suite Details



King Bed In Master Bedroom, Queen In 2nd Bedroom

2 Full Bath, Full Kitchen With All Appliances.

Pull Out Sofa-Bed In Living Room.

Work-Desk Space With Internet-Wired And Wireless, Tv Roku And Netflix Included.

Living Room And Separate Kitchen

Fresh Cotton Linens And Towels Provided

High Speed Wireless Internet And Cable Tv

Private Phone With Us/Canada Free Calling And Personal Phone Number And Voice Mail

Tv/Dvd Players

Flat Screen Tv

In-Suite Laundry Facilities

All Utilities Included

Alarm Clock In Bedrooms

Individual Climate Controlled Heat/Ac

Bathrooms Equipped With Hair Dryers



Guest Access



Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Ymca, Everything Is A Block Or 2 Away.

Most Central And Desirable Location For Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, And More.

Short Drive To Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, Lax Airport.

Walk To The Pier And Beach

30 days Stay Minimum Requirement

We pride ourselves in using environmentally safe green cleaning products to provide the best quality without compromising the environment and public health.



Pets are welcome with a fee of $150 per stay and a written confirmation of our booking department. Small dogs up to 20 lbs. only are allowed. A penalty of $500 will be charged for every UNAUTHORIZED pet.