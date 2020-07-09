All apartments in Paramount
Find more places like 15417 Colorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paramount, CA
/
15417 Colorado Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:28 AM

15417 Colorado Avenue

15417 Colorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paramount
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15417 Colorado Avenue, Paramount, CA 90723
Paramount

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Most central and desirable location for Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, and more. Short drive to Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, LAX airport.

Suite Details

King Bed In Master Bedroom, Queen In 2nd Bedroom
2 Full Bath, Full Kitchen With All Appliances.
Pull Out Sofa-Bed In Living Room.
Work-Desk Space With Internet-Wired And Wireless, Tv Roku And Netflix Included.
Living Room And Separate Kitchen
Fresh Cotton Linens And Towels Provided
High Speed Wireless Internet And Cable Tv
Private Phone With Us/Canada Free Calling And Personal Phone Number And Voice Mail
Tv/Dvd Players
Flat Screen Tv
In-Suite Laundry Facilities
All Utilities Included
Alarm Clock In Bedrooms
Individual Climate Controlled Heat/Ac
Bathrooms Equipped With Hair Dryers

Guest Access

Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Ymca, Everything Is A Block Or 2 Away.
Most Central And Desirable Location For Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, And More.
Short Drive To Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, Lax Airport.
Walk To The Pier And Beach
30 days Stay Minimum Requirement
We pride ourselves in using environmentally safe green cleaning products to provide the best quality without compromising the environment and public health.

Pets are welcome with a fee of $150 per stay and a written confirmation of our booking department. Small dogs up to 20 lbs. only are allowed. A penalty of $500 will be charged for every UNAUTHORIZED pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15417 Colorado Avenue have any available units?
15417 Colorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paramount, CA.
How much is rent in Paramount, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Paramount Rent Report.
What amenities does 15417 Colorado Avenue have?
Some of 15417 Colorado Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15417 Colorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15417 Colorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15417 Colorado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15417 Colorado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15417 Colorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 15417 Colorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15417 Colorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15417 Colorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15417 Colorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 15417 Colorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15417 Colorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15417 Colorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15417 Colorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15417 Colorado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723

Similar Pages

Paramount 1 BedroomsParamount 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Paramount Apartments with GymParamount Apartments with Pool
Paramount Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles