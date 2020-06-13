Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

108 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Finding an apartment in Palos Verdes Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2334 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1250 sqft
1250 sqft
Light in every room townhome in PVE - This Lunada Bay Townhome in a very private complex. Cool fresh breezes from the Pacific Ocean! High vaulted ceilings with many south-facing windows. This 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palos Verdes Estates
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
505 Palos Verdes Drive W
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3519 sqft
3519 sqft
View! View! View! View! Totally private, beautiful Lower Malaga Cove home. Being offered partially furnished, or unfurnished, either way.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
Results within 1 mile of Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Palos Verdes
6215 Monero Dr.
6215 Monero Dr.
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
2300 sqft
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE - Once in a lifetime property. For rent is a one of a kind 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Rancho Palos Verdes. Grand entrance with beautifully landscaped front yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28120 Peacock Ridge Dr 301
3 Bedrooms
$3,169
1550 sqft
1550 sqft
Get Six Weeks Free Rent at Highridge Apartments - Property Id: 292468 This fabulous three bedroom two bath top floor apartment will take your breath away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rolling Hills Estates
3612 Estates Lane
3612 Estates Lane
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3,445
1120 sqft
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
4910 Via El Sereno
4910 Via El Sereno
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3085 sqft
3085 sqft
Great neighborhood and superb property! Located near Rocket Ship Park this 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home with approximately 3085 SF has never been a rental until now! Beautifully maintained and remodeled the home boasts a'great room' with high vaulted

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
165 Paseo De Las Delicias
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1306 sqft
1306 sqft
Bright and charming 3 bedroom 2 bath on a quiet street in lower Hollywood Riviera; short walk to beach, shops and restaurants. Two car garage and large rear yard area.
Results within 5 miles of Palos Verdes Estates
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harbor City
Solimar
Solimar
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Carson
Alta South Bay
Alta South Bay
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
Milano Apartments
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
Playa Pacifica
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
The Gallery
Studio
Studio
Ask
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Redondo Beach
37 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Finding an apartment in Palos Verdes Estates that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

