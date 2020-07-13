/
93 Apartments for rent in Palos Verdes Estates, CA with pool
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2808 Via Neve
2808 Via Neve, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5244 sqft
This spectacular lower Lunada Bay home features expansive 180-degree ocean views! It has beautifully versatile living spaces and is in a prime location for privacy as well as access to the community activities nearby.
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
2316 Palos Verdes Drive W
2316 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1140 sqft
Great property in amazing Lunada Bay area.Prime location! Kitchen has brand new quartz countertops, dishwasher, electric stove, new custom wood cabinets, and new tile floor, custom lights, a new electrical panel in the unit, new water heater.
1 Unit Available
Palos Verdes Estates
1409 Via Arco
1409 Via Arco, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
5 Bedrooms
$19,998
6258 sqft
Located in the best area of Palos Verdes. Most private, resort-like ocean view. Extensively remodeled 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 4 car garage luxury estate.
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28129 Ridgethorne Court
28129 Ridgethorne Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1978 sqft
LOVELY OCEAN & COASTLINE VIEW, SPACIOUS & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. Large bedrooms with high ceilings, living room with fireplace, sparkling clean, new laminate wood floor throughout the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
635 PASEO DE LA PLAYA
635 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1371 sqft
Live life on vacation at Cote D'Azur Villas on the bluffs of Hollywood Riviera. This beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. Open the windows and check out amazing, panoramic beach views.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5917 Armaga Spring Road
5917 Armaga Spring Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1071 sqft
Welcome home to this top-floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of tranquil Palos Verdes! This clean and spacious condo includes a private balcony and both bedrooms have attached bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
27902 Ridgebluff Court
27902 Ridgebluff Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1478 sqft
Beautiful unit nicely situated across from the tennis court. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus a family room/den downstairs. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertop. Newer paint and carpet.
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
28223 Ridgepoint Court
28223 Ridgepoint Court, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1950 sqft
This bright and beautiful multi-story 3-bedroom townhouse is located in the gated and quiet Mira Verde community. Enter through the front door foyer, a coat closet on the left, high-ceiling living room with fireplace to the right.
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6542 Ocean Crest Drive
6542 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine waking up and having your morning coffee on your patio feeling the gentle ocean breezes surrounded by a canyon of lush greenery, open space and peek-a-boo ocean view.......
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5630 Ravenspur Drive
5630 Ravenspur Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1096 sqft
Spacious condo centrally located in the heart of Palos Verdes and within close proximity to the Peninsula shopping center, PV mall, restaurants, movie theaters, banks, schools, etc (all within walking distance).
1 Unit Available
Riviera
121 Paseo De La Concha
121 Paseo De La Concha, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
965 sqft
Welcome to one of the best Redondo Beach area locations on Paseo de la Concha! This ground floor unit is only a few steps to the sand at Redondo Beach and Miramar “Dolphin” Park! The ocean breezes and sound of the waves will soothe you no matter
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
5987 Peacock Ridge Road
5987 Peacock Ridge Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the "heart of the Peninsula", this two-story, townhome-like end unit features two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Spacious light-filled living room and dining room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, patio, hardwood floors, new carpeting.
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3142 Newton St G409
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G409 Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts -JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
7 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,150
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,367
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
26 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,015
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
