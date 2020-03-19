345 Palos Verdes Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub

Enjoy unobstructed views of the Santa Monica bay and mountains and lush landscaping from all but one room in this very private Malaga Cove retreat.

Although this home was originally constructed in the early 1950's, it was taken down to the studs in the 1990's and rebuilt and enlarged with marvelous attention to detail and more upgrades only a few years ago and again in 2019! Gorgeous wood floors, open space, skylights, 3 bedrooms with private baths and a fourth bedroom with a full bath nearby (baths total =4...2 full + 2 3/4 baths). Huge open plan living room with views of the Bay and a large balcony and fireplace, great family room with views, fireplace and access to the view deck, spacious master suite with views from a private view deck, large walk-in closet, bath with separate spa tub and shower, great bedroom or office near the master suite with large closet and full bath, big third bedroom with its own bath and access to the view deck. Private front courtyard with waterfall and rear yard with a very private saltwater pool. And this special oasis is near everything! Walk to the beach! Walk to Malaga Cove shops and restaurants and library! And of course close to award winning schools, abundant recreation and the wonderful cool clean air that makes Palos Verdes Estates a great place to live. Recent extensive work on lower level with upgraded heating, plumbing, baths, laundry, closets, etc.