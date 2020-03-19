All apartments in Palos Verdes Estates
Find more places like 345 Palos Verdes Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
/
345 Palos Verdes Drive W
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

345 Palos Verdes Drive W

345 Palos Verdes Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palos Verdes Estates
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

345 Palos Verdes Drive West, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90274
Palos Verdes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
Enjoy unobstructed views of the Santa Monica bay and mountains and lush landscaping from all but one room in this very private Malaga Cove retreat.
Although this home was originally constructed in the early 1950's, it was taken down to the studs in the 1990's and rebuilt and enlarged with marvelous attention to detail and more upgrades only a few years ago and again in 2019! Gorgeous wood floors, open space, skylights, 3 bedrooms with private baths and a fourth bedroom with a full bath nearby (baths total =4...2 full + 2 3/4 baths). Huge open plan living room with views of the Bay and a large balcony and fireplace, great family room with views, fireplace and access to the view deck, spacious master suite with views from a private view deck, large walk-in closet, bath with separate spa tub and shower, great bedroom or office near the master suite with large closet and full bath, big third bedroom with its own bath and access to the view deck. Private front courtyard with waterfall and rear yard with a very private saltwater pool. And this special oasis is near everything! Walk to the beach! Walk to Malaga Cove shops and restaurants and library! And of course close to award winning schools, abundant recreation and the wonderful cool clean air that makes Palos Verdes Estates a great place to live. Recent extensive work on lower level with upgraded heating, plumbing, baths, laundry, closets, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have any available units?
345 Palos Verdes Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.
What amenities does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have?
Some of 345 Palos Verdes Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Palos Verdes Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
345 Palos Verdes Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Palos Verdes Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palos Verdes Estates.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W offers parking.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W has a pool.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have accessible units?
No, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Palos Verdes Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Palos Verdes Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Palos Verdes Estates 2 BedroomsPalos Verdes Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Palos Verdes Estates Apartments with GaragePalos Verdes Estates Furnished Apartments
Palos Verdes Estates Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles