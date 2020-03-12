1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C

Amenities

parking air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accessible parking

OFFICE SPACE for lease in a well-maintained professionally managed business park.



Additional office spaces and executive suites are available in a variety of sizes and configurations. The building projects a friendly and professional atmosphere, ideal for any number of businesses. The property also offers abundant on-site parking.



Conveniently situated in Palmdale Boulevard, one of the community's primary thoroughfares. Adjacent to many national and regional retailers, and close to Palmdale Towne Square, Post Office, and Palmdale High school. Freeway close, with easy access to Sierra HWY and 14 FRWY.

Roy Business Park (Near Sierra Highway / 14 Freeway)



FEATURES:

- Approximately +/- 200-3834 SQFT Available

- Easy Ingress and Egress

- Professionally Managed

- Extremely Popular Office Business Park

- Good Tenant Mix includes Lee & Associates, Farmer's Insurance, Premier Disability Evaluators, Roy Medical Group, Price Law Group, Department Of Social Services - Palmdale, Etc.

- Ample Parking in Sizable Lot



AREA AMENITIES:

- Prime Location on Palmdale Blvd.

- Conveniently located next to Palmdale Town Square

- Countless A+ Retailers in the Surrounding Area

- Adjacent to Palmdale High School

- Strong Population & Household Income Demographics:

- 141,803 Residents(5-mile Radius)

- 39,666 Households(5-mile Radius)

- $68,067 Average Household Income(5-mile Radius)