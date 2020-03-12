All apartments in Palmdale
Find more places like 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palmdale, CA
/
1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C

1607 East Palmdale Boulevard · (818) 751-9395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palmdale
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1607 East Palmdale Boulevard, Palmdale, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
OFFICE SPACE for lease in a well-maintained professionally managed business park.

Additional office spaces and executive suites are available in a variety of sizes and configurations. The building projects a friendly and professional atmosphere, ideal for any number of businesses. The property also offers abundant on-site parking.

Conveniently situated in Palmdale Boulevard, one of the community's primary thoroughfares. Adjacent to many national and regional retailers, and close to Palmdale Towne Square, Post Office, and Palmdale High school. Freeway close, with easy access to Sierra HWY and 14 FRWY.
Roy Business Park (Near Sierra Highway / 14 Freeway)

FEATURES:
- Approximately +/- 200-3834 SQFT Available
- Easy Ingress and Egress
- Professionally Managed
- Extremely Popular Office Business Park
- Good Tenant Mix includes Lee & Associates, Farmer's Insurance, Premier Disability Evaluators, Roy Medical Group, Price Law Group, Department Of Social Services - Palmdale, Etc.
- Ample Parking in Sizable Lot

AREA AMENITIES:
- Prime Location on Palmdale Blvd.
- Conveniently located next to Palmdale Town Square
- Countless A+ Retailers in the Surrounding Area
- Adjacent to Palmdale High School
- Strong Population & Household Income Demographics:
- 141,803 Residents(5-mile Radius)
- 39,666 Households(5-mile Radius)
- $68,067 Average Household Income(5-mile Radius)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have any available units?
1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palmdale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palmdale Rent Report.
Is 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C currently offering any rent specials?
1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C pet-friendly?
No, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmdale.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C offer parking?
Yes, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C does offer parking.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have a pool?
No, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C does not have a pool.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have accessible units?
Yes, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C has accessible units.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1607 East Palmdale Blvd. -1607C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct
Palmdale, CA 93551
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W
Palmdale, CA 93551

Similar Pages

Palmdale 2 BedroomsPalmdale Apartments with Balcony
Palmdale Apartments with ParkingPalmdale Apartments with Pool
Palmdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity