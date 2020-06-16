425 Bally Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Splendid, furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, single-family home on a very peaceful neighborhood in Pacifica. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, gas stations, Mexican place, pizza place, hardware store, bakeshop, church, post office, etc.



The interior has polished hardwood, tiles, and carpeted floors. The kitchen has fine cabinetry, ceramic/granite countertops, microwave, oven/range, cooktop, refrigerator (to follow), and garbage disposal (separable). The bedrooms are bright and airy, perfect for a good nights sleep. A walk-in closet in the master bedroom and hawk closet at the front door. An in-unit washer and dryer in the garage is included along with gas heating. The exterior has a patio and a yard for outdoor dining or activities.



The renter pays garbage, water, gas, electricity, landscaping, internet, and cable. Landlord handles major maintenance and HOA fees (no move-in permit or documents that tenants need to sign).



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v3WH3EHRpC2



Additional Details:

The owner can remove the furniture if necessary.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage, driveway, and also a public parking lot in front.



A storage shed and space underneath the stairs (bottom level) that renters can use.



Strictly no pets allowed.



No smoking in the property.



Nearby schools are Ocean Shore Elementary School, Su



No Pets Allowed



