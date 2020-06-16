All apartments in Pacifica
425 Bally Way

425 Bally Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA 94044
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Splendid, furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, single-family home on a very peaceful neighborhood in Pacifica. Close to grocery stores, coffee shops, gas stations, Mexican place, pizza place, hardware store, bakeshop, church, post office, etc.

The interior has polished hardwood, tiles, and carpeted floors. The kitchen has fine cabinetry, ceramic/granite countertops, microwave, oven/range, cooktop, refrigerator (to follow), and garbage disposal (separable). The bedrooms are bright and airy, perfect for a good nights sleep. A walk-in closet in the master bedroom and hawk closet at the front door. An in-unit washer and dryer in the garage is included along with gas heating. The exterior has a patio and a yard for outdoor dining or activities.

The renter pays garbage, water, gas, electricity, landscaping, internet, and cable. Landlord handles major maintenance and HOA fees (no move-in permit or documents that tenants need to sign).

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v3WH3EHRpC2

Additional Details:
The owner can remove the furniture if necessary.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage, driveway, and also a public parking lot in front.

A storage shed and space underneath the stairs (bottom level) that renters can use.

Strictly no pets allowed.

No smoking in the property.

Nearby schools are Ocean Shore Elementary School, Su

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5471713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Bally Way have any available units?
425 Bally Way has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Bally Way have?
Some of 425 Bally Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Bally Way currently offering any rent specials?
425 Bally Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Bally Way pet-friendly?
No, 425 Bally Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 425 Bally Way offer parking?
Yes, 425 Bally Way does offer parking.
Does 425 Bally Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Bally Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Bally Way have a pool?
No, 425 Bally Way does not have a pool.
Does 425 Bally Way have accessible units?
No, 425 Bally Way does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Bally Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Bally Way does not have units with dishwashers.
