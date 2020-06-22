904 Siren Street

Amenities

Available Now! This 1 bedroom 1 bath house in Pacific Grove only 1 block from the Ocean! Amazing location near beaches, Canary Row, Downtown PG, and Bike Path.



***Stand Alone Home

***Backyard

***Storage

***Kitchenette



Pets small pets (25lbs under) on a case by case basis



Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash

Owner Pays: Sewer



Applications online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.