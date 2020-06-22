All apartments in Pacific Grove
904 Siren Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

904 Siren Street

904 Siren Street · (831) 200-9083
Location

904 Siren Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! This 1 bedroom 1 bath house in Pacific Grove only 1 block from the Ocean! Amazing location near beaches, Canary Row, Downtown PG, and Bike Path.

***Stand Alone Home
***Backyard
***Storage
***Kitchenette

Pets small pets (25lbs under) on a case by case basis

Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Sewer

Applications online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,899, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,899, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Siren Street have any available units?
904 Siren Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
Is 904 Siren Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Siren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Siren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Siren Street is pet friendly.
Does 904 Siren Street offer parking?
No, 904 Siren Street does not offer parking.
Does 904 Siren Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Siren Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Siren Street have a pool?
No, 904 Siren Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Siren Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Siren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Siren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Siren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Siren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Siren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
