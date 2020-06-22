381 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Available now is an unfurnished, remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Pacific Grove. This home is in a fantastic location near downtown PG, Ocean View Blvd, Recreation Trail, Monterey Bay Aquarium, CHOMP and DLI.



This Home Features

***Custom Newly Built Masterbedroom

***Ocean Views

***Remodeled Kitchen

***Deck and Yard Space

***Remodeled Bathrooms

***Wood Floors



Tenant Pays: Water, PG&E, Trash

Landlord Pays: Sewer



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.