Pacific Grove, CA
381 Laurel Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

381 Laurel Avenue

381 Laurel Avenue · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

381 Laurel Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now is an unfurnished, remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Pacific Grove. This home is in a fantastic location near downtown PG, Ocean View Blvd, Recreation Trail, Monterey Bay Aquarium, CHOMP and DLI.

This Home Features
***Custom Newly Built Masterbedroom
***Ocean Views
***Remodeled Kitchen
***Deck and Yard Space
***Remodeled Bathrooms
***Wood Floors

Tenant Pays: Water, PG&E, Trash
Landlord Pays: Sewer

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,200, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
381 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacific Grove, CA.
Is 381 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
381 Laurel Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
