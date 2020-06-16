3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly!



**Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.**



This light and bright home awaits the perfect family to host. Steps away from Lovers Point Beach. Easily walk to all downtown Pacific Grove attractions. Perfect for families with school-aged children attending local schools.



Two bedrooms with king beds and a third bedroom with two queen beds. Plus a den with twin daybed. Two bathrooms - one on each level. Sleeps up to 8 guests including children



Dog friendly property with small enclosed back yard. Walk to the beach or to town from this fantastic location



Property Characteristics.....



Welcome Wine & Cheese

Designer Decor and Furnishings

Fenced Backyard with Grill

Charming Kitchen With Vintage Cabinets & Gas Range

Seating at Dining Table for 6+

3 BD, 2 BA Plus Den with Twin Bed

Gas Fireplace in Living Room

3-TVs - Great Room, 2 Masters

Cable Package

Internet DSL/Wifi

Quality Linens Provided

Spa Robes & Amenities

Washer and Dryer, Laundry Room

2 Free Wine Tasting Passes

Limited Street Parking

Dogs Welcome with Owner Approval



(RLNE5132431)