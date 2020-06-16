All apartments in Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove, CA
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea

112 16th Street · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $5900 · Avail. Aug 1

$5,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly!

**Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.**

This light and bright home awaits the perfect family to host. Steps away from Lovers Point Beach. Easily walk to all downtown Pacific Grove attractions. Perfect for families with school-aged children attending local schools.

Two bedrooms with king beds and a third bedroom with two queen beds. Plus a den with twin daybed. Two bathrooms - one on each level. Sleeps up to 8 guests including children

Dog friendly property with small enclosed back yard. Walk to the beach or to town from this fantastic location

Property Characteristics.....

Welcome Wine & Cheese
Designer Decor and Furnishings
Fenced Backyard with Grill
Charming Kitchen With Vintage Cabinets & Gas Range
Seating at Dining Table for 6+
3 BD, 2 BA Plus Den with Twin Bed
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
3-TVs - Great Room, 2 Masters
Cable Package
Internet DSL/Wifi
Quality Linens Provided
Spa Robes & Amenities
Washer and Dryer, Laundry Room
2 Free Wine Tasting Passes
Limited Street Parking
Dogs Welcome with Owner Approval

(RLNE5132431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

