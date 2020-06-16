3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***
Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly!
**Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.**
This light and bright home awaits the perfect family to host. Steps away from Lovers Point Beach. Easily walk to all downtown Pacific Grove attractions. Perfect for families with school-aged children attending local schools.
Two bedrooms with king beds and a third bedroom with two queen beds. Plus a den with twin daybed. Two bathrooms - one on each level. Sleeps up to 8 guests including children
Dog friendly property with small enclosed back yard. Walk to the beach or to town from this fantastic location
Property Characteristics.....
Welcome Wine & Cheese
Designer Decor and Furnishings
Fenced Backyard with Grill
Charming Kitchen With Vintage Cabinets & Gas Range
Seating at Dining Table for 6+
3 BD, 2 BA Plus Den with Twin Bed
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
3-TVs - Great Room, 2 Masters
Cable Package
Internet DSL/Wifi
Quality Linens Provided
Spa Robes & Amenities
Washer and Dryer, Laundry Room
2 Free Wine Tasting Passes
Limited Street Parking
Dogs Welcome with Owner Approval
(RLNE5132431)