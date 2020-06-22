All apartments in Pacific Grove
3509 Seabreeze

904 Laurie Circle · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4295 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***Monthly Rent Ranges from $4294 to $7448 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).***

***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3509-seabreeze

Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!

This 1393 square feet, three-bedroom, two-bath is located on a hillside on the outskirts of the charming community of Pacific Grove, with its unique assortment of locally owned shops and restaurants, and just a short walk to the ocean and the dunes of Asilomar Beach. Monterey and Carmel are just a 10-minute drive away.

Upon your arrival you will be greeted with complementary wine and cheese, tickets for a wine tasting at Scheid Vineyards’ tasting room in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea and a basket of local information. An assigned concierge vacation house manager is available to assist you during your stay. We have also provided spa amenities in the bathrooms, spa robes and beach gear.

Parking is available for two compact cars in a double car garage and two more cars may park in the driveway or on the street.

**There is an additional fee for pets**

(RLNE5855309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Seabreeze have any available units?
3509 Seabreeze has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3509 Seabreeze have?
Some of 3509 Seabreeze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Seabreeze currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Seabreeze isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Seabreeze pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Seabreeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 3509 Seabreeze offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Seabreeze does offer parking.
Does 3509 Seabreeze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 Seabreeze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Seabreeze have a pool?
No, 3509 Seabreeze does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Seabreeze have accessible units?
No, 3509 Seabreeze does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Seabreeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Seabreeze has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Seabreeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Seabreeze does not have units with air conditioning.
