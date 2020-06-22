Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Welcome to “Seabreeze!” Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.



***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***



***Monthly Rent Ranges from $4294 to $7448 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).***



***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3509-seabreeze



Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!



This 1393 square feet, three-bedroom, two-bath is located on a hillside on the outskirts of the charming community of Pacific Grove, with its unique assortment of locally owned shops and restaurants, and just a short walk to the ocean and the dunes of Asilomar Beach. Monterey and Carmel are just a 10-minute drive away.



Upon your arrival you will be greeted with complementary wine and cheese, tickets for a wine tasting at Scheid Vineyards’ tasting room in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea and a basket of local information. An assigned concierge vacation house manager is available to assist you during your stay. We have also provided spa amenities in the bathrooms, spa robes and beach gear.



Parking is available for two compact cars in a double car garage and two more cars may park in the driveway or on the street.



**There is an additional fee for pets**



