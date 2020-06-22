All apartments in Pacific Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

3119 Yellow House Guest

105 5th Street · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3968 · Avail. now

$3,968

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
guest suite
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”!

***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).***

***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3119-yellow-house-guest

Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!

Be lulled to sleep at night by the rhythmic sounds of the tide in this cheerful guest house a short walk from Pacific Grove's beautiful Lovers Point. You're so close to Monterey Bay you can hear the seals bark and watch the waves lap on the rocky shoreline from the living room, dining area and master bedroom. The walk to the Monterey Bay Aquarium is an easy 5-10 minute stroll along the beautiful recreation trail. Also walk to restaurants and attractions of both downtown Pacific Grove, Cannery Row and New Monterey.

This special 700 sf 1-bedroom, suitable for a couple or a family with one or two small children, is located on the upper level above a garage and has its own separate entrance and private side and back yards.

The guest quarters include an open-concept living/dining room and kitchenette with a small convection/microwave combination and full bath with shower over tub.

The separate bedroom has a king bed that can be converted into two twins. A comfortable couch in the living room converts to sleep 2 children.

There are two televisions. Shared washer and dryer are located in the garage.

A separate 4-bedroom 2 1/2 bath main house is also available for rental. See #3118 for additional information.

All aspects of your stay will be taken care of by the the home owner, who will be your Guest Services Manager once your reservation is confirmed through Sanctuary Vacation Rentals' reservation team.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have any available units?
3119 Yellow House Guest has a unit available for $3,968 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3119 Yellow House Guest have?
Some of 3119 Yellow House Guest's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Yellow House Guest currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Yellow House Guest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Yellow House Guest pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Yellow House Guest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacific Grove.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Yellow House Guest does offer parking.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Yellow House Guest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have a pool?
No, 3119 Yellow House Guest does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have accessible units?
No, 3119 Yellow House Guest does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Yellow House Guest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Yellow House Guest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Yellow House Guest does not have units with air conditioning.
