Welcome to “Yellow House Guest Suite”!



***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).***



***For more information, please call 831-373-7103 or go to: https://www.sanctuaryvacationrentals.com/vacation-rentals/3119-yellow-house-guest



Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!



Be lulled to sleep at night by the rhythmic sounds of the tide in this cheerful guest house a short walk from Pacific Grove's beautiful Lovers Point. You're so close to Monterey Bay you can hear the seals bark and watch the waves lap on the rocky shoreline from the living room, dining area and master bedroom. The walk to the Monterey Bay Aquarium is an easy 5-10 minute stroll along the beautiful recreation trail. Also walk to restaurants and attractions of both downtown Pacific Grove, Cannery Row and New Monterey.



This special 700 sf 1-bedroom, suitable for a couple or a family with one or two small children, is located on the upper level above a garage and has its own separate entrance and private side and back yards.



The guest quarters include an open-concept living/dining room and kitchenette with a small convection/microwave combination and full bath with shower over tub.



The separate bedroom has a king bed that can be converted into two twins. A comfortable couch in the living room converts to sleep 2 children.



There are two televisions. Shared washer and dryer are located in the garage.



A separate 4-bedroom 2 1/2 bath main house is also available for rental. See #3118 for additional information.



All aspects of your stay will be taken care of by the the home owner, who will be your Guest Services Manager once your reservation is confirmed through Sanctuary Vacation Rentals' reservation team.



No Pets Allowed



