1119 Presidio Boulevard

BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.

New, New, New – Beautifully Remodeled Throughout!

*Available NOW!

*Click on the "VIDEO" button above for the interactive 3-D tour!

*Be the first to live in this fantastic newly-renovated 3-bed, 2-bath home located in Pacific Grove. Approx. 1008 sq. ft.

*$3900 per month rent, increased with pet.

*$4400 security deposit, increased with pet.

*Freshly painted interior and exterior.

*Gorgeous refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms; tile flooring in the kitchen and baths.

*Large, sunny living room with stunning stacked stone gas fireplace.

*Kitchen features new “fingerprint resistant” stainless-steel appliances: a 5-burner (oval center burner) self-cleaning gas range, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, over the range microwave, ample all new cabinetry, new stainless steel sink, new pull-out kitchen faucet, and gorgeous new quartz countertops. PLEASE NOTE: The kitchen countertops arrived in the wrong color. They will be switched out when the correctly-colored countertops arrive in July.

*Dining area adjacent to the kitchen.

*Master bedroom with en suite bath. New vanity with cultured marble top, toilet, and striking walk-in shower.

*Additional bedrooms are similar in size. Mirrored closet doors.

*Main bath features a new marble-topped vanity, toilet, shower over tub.

*Interior laundry closet with new stacked washer and dryer.

*Dazzling detached 2-car garage.

*Coveted Pacific Grove School District

*Large back yard.

*All new plumbing, new electrical, new dual pane windows, new water heater.

*Forced air heat.

*Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio off the kitchen area, or just open the sliding door to bring in the fresh sea air!

*Super easy access to Hwy. 68, perfect for commuting or shopping. Conveniently located near schools, town, forest, beaches and of course, close to some of the most famous golf courses in the world!

*Minimum 1-year lease.

*Renter’s insurance required.

*Tenant pays trash service, water, gas and electric.

*No guarantors.

*No smoking.

*One SMALL pet negotiable subject to Pet Screening and $500 increased security deposit, plus a minimum $50/monthly pet rent.

*TO VIEW: EMAIL THE LISTING AGENT TO GET THE REQUIRED PEAD FORM(Coronavirus Lease/Rental Property Entry Advisory and Declaration). Once I have that, I will email you viewing instructions. EMAILS ONLY; NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.



