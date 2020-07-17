All apartments in Pacific Grove
1119 Presidio Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:43 PM

1119 Presidio Boulevard

1119 Presidio Boulevard · (831) 250-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.
New, New, New – Beautifully Remodeled Throughout!
*Available NOW!
*Click on the "VIDEO" button above for the interactive 3-D tour!
*Be the first to live in this fantastic newly-renovated 3-bed, 2-bath home located in Pacific Grove. Approx. 1008 sq. ft.
*$3900 per month rent, increased with pet.
*$4400 security deposit, increased with pet.
*Freshly painted interior and exterior.
*Gorgeous refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms; tile flooring in the kitchen and baths.
*Large, sunny living room with stunning stacked stone gas fireplace.
*Kitchen features new “fingerprint resistant” stainless-steel appliances: a 5-burner (oval center burner) self-cleaning gas range, French door refrigerator, dishwasher, over the range microwave, ample all new cabinetry, new stainless steel sink, new pull-out kitchen faucet, and gorgeous new quartz countertops. PLEASE NOTE: The kitchen countertops arrived in the wrong color. They will be switched out when the correctly-colored countertops arrive in July.
*Dining area adjacent to the kitchen.
*Master bedroom with en suite bath. New vanity with cultured marble top, toilet, and striking walk-in shower.
*Additional bedrooms are similar in size. Mirrored closet doors.
*Main bath features a new marble-topped vanity, toilet, shower over tub.
*Interior laundry closet with new stacked washer and dryer.
*Dazzling detached 2-car garage.
*Coveted Pacific Grove School District
*Large back yard.
*All new plumbing, new electrical, new dual pane windows, new water heater.
*Forced air heat.
*Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio off the kitchen area, or just open the sliding door to bring in the fresh sea air!
*Super easy access to Hwy. 68, perfect for commuting or shopping. Conveniently located near schools, town, forest, beaches and of course, close to some of the most famous golf courses in the world!
*Minimum 1-year lease.
*Renter’s insurance required.
*Tenant pays trash service, water, gas and electric.
*No guarantors.
*No smoking.
*One SMALL pet negotiable subject to Pet Screening and $500 increased security deposit, plus a minimum $50/monthly pet rent.
*TO VIEW: EMAIL THE LISTING AGENT TO GET THE REQUIRED PEAD FORM(Coronavirus Lease/Rental Property Entry Advisory and Declaration). Once I have that, I will email you viewing instructions. EMAILS ONLY; NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have any available units?
1119 Presidio Boulevard has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have?
Some of 1119 Presidio Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Presidio Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Presidio Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Presidio Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Presidio Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Presidio Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 Presidio Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1119 Presidio Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1119 Presidio Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 Presidio Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Presidio Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Presidio Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
