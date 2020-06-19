1070 Lighthouse

Amenities

This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants. Monterey's Aquarium and Cannery Row are mere minutes away, while Golfers will find Pebble Beach's world-class courses within a 15 minutes drive.



This 3 bedroom 3 bath newly remodeled 1700 square foot single level home with a bonus/game room that has a Queen sofa sleeper with a 4" memory foam topper is only 0.8 miles from the Pacific. This unique design features a 2 bed 2 bath front unit. A newly remodeled, detached Master Suite provides offers its inhabitants privacy and seclusion, ocean views, a King bed and large full bathroom.



The home plan features hardwood floors and lots of natural light through the many floor to ceiling windows presenting views of the Monterey Bay. A spacious great room with gas fireplace is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.



Anything your family chef might require can be found in the updated kitchen. This includes a Wolf gas range, marble countertops, ample cabinetry, kitchen utensils, serving and dining ware.



Pacific Grove Transient Use License #359



As the result of a Voter Measure, effective July 1, 2019, Pacific Grove Transient Occupancy Tax will be increased from 10% to 12%. Some reservations may be adjusted to account for this change.



Your hosts have provided the services of Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc., a locally owned and operated company. Your Property Managers are available by cellular phone, text messaging and email during your visit.



Here at Coast Estate, we take every measure to ensure the cleanliness of our fully furnished homes. We clean our homes with hospital grade, environmentally friendly, pet & child safe cleaning solutions. Our primary cleaning agent kills 99.99% of all pathogens known to man. As a Sanitizer, it kills 99.99% of common bacteria, As a Virucide it kills 99.9% of viruses, ranging from Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, Influenza A2, CV1 through 19, Ebola, HBV and HIV-1, Hepatitis C.



Monthly rental rates are discounted to reflect that guests booking reservations of more than 28 days are required to pay Gas, Electric and Water Utilities in addition to the quoted rental rate.



MONTHLY RATES

May $4,500

June - July $5,000



Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.

California DRE License 02085209