Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:13 AM

1070 Lighthouse

1070 Lighthouse Avenue · (831) 521-4345
Location

1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA 93950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants. Monterey's Aquarium and Cannery Row are mere minutes away, while Golfers will find Pebble Beach's world-class courses within a 15 minutes drive.

This 3 bedroom 3 bath newly remodeled 1700 square foot single level home with a bonus/game room that has a Queen sofa sleeper with a 4" memory foam topper is only 0.8 miles from the Pacific. This unique design features a 2 bed 2 bath front unit. A newly remodeled, detached Master Suite provides offers its inhabitants privacy and seclusion, ocean views, a King bed and large full bathroom.

The home plan features hardwood floors and lots of natural light through the many floor to ceiling windows presenting views of the Monterey Bay. A spacious great room with gas fireplace is perfect for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

Anything your family chef might require can be found in the updated kitchen. This includes a Wolf gas range, marble countertops, ample cabinetry, kitchen utensils, serving and dining ware.

Pacific Grove Transient Use License #359

As the result of a Voter Measure, effective July 1, 2019, Pacific Grove Transient Occupancy Tax will be increased from 10% to 12%. Some reservations may be adjusted to account for this change.

Your hosts have provided the services of Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc., a locally owned and operated company. Your Property Managers are available by cellular phone, text messaging and email during your visit.

Here at Coast Estate, we take every measure to ensure the cleanliness of our fully furnished homes. We clean our homes with hospital grade, environmentally friendly, pet & child safe cleaning solutions. Our primary cleaning agent kills 99.99% of all pathogens known to man. As a Sanitizer, it kills 99.99% of common bacteria, As a Virucide it kills 99.9% of viruses, ranging from Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2, Influenza A2, CV1 through 19, Ebola, HBV and HIV-1, Hepatitis C.

Monthly rental rates are discounted to reflect that guests booking reservations of more than 28 days are required to pay Gas, Electric and Water Utilities in addition to the quoted rental rate.

MONTHLY RATES
May $4,500
June - July $5,000

Coast Estate Real Estate Property Management, Inc.
California DRE License 02085209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Lighthouse have any available units?
1070 Lighthouse has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1070 Lighthouse have?
Some of 1070 Lighthouse's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Lighthouse currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Lighthouse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Lighthouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Lighthouse is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Lighthouse offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Lighthouse does offer parking.
Does 1070 Lighthouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Lighthouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Lighthouse have a pool?
No, 1070 Lighthouse does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Lighthouse have accessible units?
No, 1070 Lighthouse does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Lighthouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Lighthouse has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Lighthouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Lighthouse does not have units with air conditioning.
