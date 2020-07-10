/
apartments with washer dryer
105 Apartments for rent in Orangevale, CA with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,374
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Orange Vale Colony
Heather Ridge
8721 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,498
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among majestic oak trees, is the peaceful community of Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
9346 Blue Oak Drive
9346 Blue Oak Drive, Orangevale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2025 sqft
9346 Blue Oak Drive Available 08/24/20 Spacious Orangevale 4bd/2.5ba House with 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the Rollingwood area of Orangevale off Madison Avenue between Hazel & Main.
Results within 1 mile of Orangevale
1 Unit Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
45 Units Available
Sunrise Oaks
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
6 Units Available
American River Canyon
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
12 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
1 Unit Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
1 Unit Available
Birdcage Heights
8126 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
8126 Briar Ridge Lane, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1628 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Spacious two story townhome in Citrus Heights! - This beautiful townhome is located off of Madison Ave near entertainment, shopping, and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Orangevale
23 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,643
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
11 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
9 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
8 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
13 Units Available
Olympus Pointe
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
9 Units Available
Harding
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1363 sqft
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
5 Units Available
Harding
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
11 Units Available
Johnson Ranch
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
9 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
6 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
998 sqft
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
1 Unit Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
4 Units Available
Cirby Side
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
986 sqft
Cobblestone Creek Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
6 Units Available
Cirby Side
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olympus Park Apartment Homes wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
3 Units Available
Kaseberg - Kingswood
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1018 sqft
This charming community offers lots of updates. It's located near Westfield Galleria Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, heated spa and pool. Apartments feature granite countertops, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
