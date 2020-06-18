5817 Oak Place Court

Amenities
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees. 3 car garage. Close to schools. Fridge included.
Pets negotiable, no large dogs. Owner will pay $135/month towards water/sewer/garbage. Gardener included. 700 credit score needed to apply.
Contact Tony for more information 916-412-0746
(RLNE1864944)