Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

5817 Oak Place Court

5817 Oak Place Court · (916) 412-0746
Location

5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA 95628
Orange Vale Colony

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5817 Oak Place Court · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2397 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees. 3 car garage. Close to schools. Fridge included.

Pets negotiable, no large dogs. Owner will pay $135/month towards water/sewer/garbage. Gardener included. 700 credit score needed to apply.

Contact Tony for more information 916-412-0746

(RLNE1864944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Oak Place Court have any available units?
5817 Oak Place Court has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5817 Oak Place Court have?
Some of 5817 Oak Place Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Oak Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Oak Place Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Oak Place Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Oak Place Court is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court offer parking?
Yes, 5817 Oak Place Court does offer parking.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 Oak Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court have a pool?
No, 5817 Oak Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court have accessible units?
No, 5817 Oak Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 Oak Place Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5817 Oak Place Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5817 Oak Place Court does not have units with air conditioning.
