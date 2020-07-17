1115 Creekside Way H

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ojai Beauty - Ojai condo in the beautiful Creekside community, quiet, secluded with beautiful trees all around. This is a 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath plus lovely loft area. The upstairs bathroom that serves as the main bath is a continental bath with access from two sides. The main floor consists of a beautiful living room with a gas fireplace and many many windows to let the sun lite in, very high vaulted ceilings that carry over into the stairway, sliding door to the large outside fenced patio with brick flooring. Attached double car garage with entry into the house from the garage. Washer dryer units located in the garage area. Great location to all of Ojai shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE5891333)