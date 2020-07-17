All apartments in Ojai
1115 Creekside Way H
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1115 Creekside Way H

1115 Creekside Way · (805) 273-9555
Location

1115 Creekside Way, Ojai, CA 93023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 Creekside Way - Creekside H · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ojai Beauty - Ojai condo in the beautiful Creekside community, quiet, secluded with beautiful trees all around. This is a 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath plus lovely loft area. The upstairs bathroom that serves as the main bath is a continental bath with access from two sides. The main floor consists of a beautiful living room with a gas fireplace and many many windows to let the sun lite in, very high vaulted ceilings that carry over into the stairway, sliding door to the large outside fenced patio with brick flooring. Attached double car garage with entry into the house from the garage. Washer dryer units located in the garage area. Great location to all of Ojai shopping and restaurants.

(RLNE5891333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Creekside Way H have any available units?
1115 Creekside Way H has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Creekside Way H have?
Some of 1115 Creekside Way H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Creekside Way H currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Creekside Way H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Creekside Way H pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Creekside Way H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ojai.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Creekside Way H offers parking.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Creekside Way H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H have a pool?
No, 1115 Creekside Way H does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H have accessible units?
No, 1115 Creekside Way H does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Creekside Way H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Creekside Way H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Creekside Way H does not have units with air conditioning.
