102 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Tustin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12668 Greenwald Lane
12668 Greenwald Lane, North Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,250
3474 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
3 Units Available
Sherman Oaks
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
56 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,650
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
9 Units Available
Cabrillo Park
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,566
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2540 San Simon Street
2540 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1315 sqft
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner.

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 Keller Drive
2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely lovely spacious one bedroom condo in the Mandevilla community. Available to lease with a minimum of 1 year contract. Unit has updated cabinets, hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom. This is a lower unit with no stairs.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
236 S Tustin Street
236 South Tustin Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1117 sqft
This furnished home is a turnkey, pride of ownership home. Recently remodeled inside and out! Stack stone clad exterior, double paned and well insulated windows make the home very quiet and peaceful.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5931 E Rocking Horse Way 13
5931 East Rocking Horse Way, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 13 Available 08/16/20 Nice 2br, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Gated Community - Property Id: 314242 Wonderful townhouse style condo located in the exclusive guard gated community of Rocking Horse Ridge.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 E Palmyra Avenue
1305 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath completely remodeled. This is a ground level unit part of a 4 unit apartment complex. You have a private front porch with a diving wood fence with gate.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
227 S Cross Creek Rd - 1, Unit H
227 North Cross Creek Road, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
Canyon Hills 1bd/1ba with central AC for rent. Move-in to quiet condo community of Canyon Hills on the secluded corner of Jamboree and Chapman. Safe and secure on the second floor and located in the center of the community.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.
Results within 5 miles of North Tustin
Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
$
21 Units Available
The Colony
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,255
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,747
1081 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$2,090
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
14 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1303 sqft
Enjoy theater room, clubhouse, and online portal in this luxury apartment complex within a short distance from the I-405 and San Joaquin Marsh Reserve. Rooms feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Santa Ana
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,550
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME Welcome home to The Imperial Apartments in Santa Ana, California. When location, value and serenity play a vital role in where you live, we are certain The Imperial Apartments will be your only stop.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
Woodbridge
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1164 sqft
Units include granite counters, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes parking, pool, gym and hot tub. Located in the master-planned community of Woodbridge, close to schools, parks and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
3 Units Available
Northeast Anaheim
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
884 sqft
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
6 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished residences adjacent to the Irvine Business District. I-405 and the John Wayne Airport nearby. Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and garbage disposals. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
43 Units Available
Southeast Anaheim
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,070
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
14 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,755
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,907
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,274
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1156 sqft
LUXURY, LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE IN THE CITY OF ORANGE Welcome to Eleven10, the newest addition to modern apartment living in Orange County.
Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
4 Units Available
Irvine Business Complex
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,201
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,431
1068 sqft
Stylish apartment community near San Diego Creek and Jamboree Road. Well-equipped kitchens have dishwashers and built-in microwaves. The pet-friendly complex allows dogs and cats and has a dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
21 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
City Guide for North Tustin, CA

It wasn't Chris Columbus but rather Columbus Tustin from Northern California who founded the city of Tustin in which this community resides. At that time it was just 1300 acres of land, and there weren't nearly as many shopping centers!

Once called Tustin Foothills, North Tustin is adjacent to and a part of Tustin, CA, and is nestled in the foothills of Peters Canyon Regional Park. With nearly 25,000 residents, this is a bustling community that's easily freeway accessible to Los Angeles, some 45 minutes away. It's also got plenty of green space, so feel free to park it up. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Tustin, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Tustin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

