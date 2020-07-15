/
3 bedroom apartments
118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Fair Oaks, CA
420 6th Ave.
420 6th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1100 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home In Menlo Park Neighborhood - We are proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located on a tree lined street in Menlo Park.
470 7th Ave, Menlo Park, CA, US, 94025
470 7th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
2682 Halsey Ave, Redwood City, CA 94063
2682 Halsey Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5c031fa18777447fe790 KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1,800 sqft.
784 14th AVE
784 14th Avenue, North Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1190 sqft
Welcome to 784 14th Avenue within the beautiful North Fair Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence consists of 1,190 square feet of living space and is situated on a 5,314 square foot lot.
Results within 1 mile of North Fair Oaks
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,523
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Redwood Village
2504 Spring St
2504 Spring Street, Redwood City, CA
EPIC REA-AZARI PM-4 bedrooms 3 baths House plus family room and office on the friendly neighborhood in Redwood City. - *********AVAILABLE NOW ********* Check out our available listing at: www.EpicREA.com * For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso.
Flood Park Triangle
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Private Room B share bath include Utilities - Property Id: 320939 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.
Redwood Oaks
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA 94061
57 Oakwood Dr, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
1640 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef784f84299601193fe5e31 Stylish & Elegant Tri Level home available for immediate LEASE on the border of Redwood City & Atherton.
Results within 5 miles of North Fair Oaks
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,615
1481 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Menlo Park
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,730
1582 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,187
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,175
1576 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
East Palo Alto
2207 Addison Ave.
2207 Addison Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
A Comfortable Home in East Palo Alto - Property Id: 314517 Close to Stanford, Google, Amazon, and Facebook... ** Comfortable 3.5 beds/1.5 bath home is AVAILABLE on July 1 Refinished hardwood flooring and new interior & exterior paint.
University Heights
1950 Palo Alto Way, Menlo Park, CA 94025
1950 Palo Alto Way, West Menlo Park, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb5f33d1661316542b6d00 Very comfortable, cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on west Menlo Park. All bedrooms are very good size.
Woodside Plaza
2762 Ohio Ave
2762 Ohio Avenue, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/1Bath House for Rent - Property Id: 98757 Newly renovated 3 bedroom/1 bath house for rent in Redwood City on the border of Woodside. 3 minute drive to the 280 & 10 minute drive to Stanford.
Lindenwood
96 Parkwood Drive
96 Parkwood Drive, Atherton, CA
Luxury Atherton Home on Huge Lot - Come see this stunning home with extensive grounds! On an almost 1 acre lot in the Lindendwood neighborhood, this modern home blends luxury upgrades with outdoor living.
Old Palo Alto
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.
East Palo Alto
919 Gates Street
919 Gates Street, East Palo Alto, CA
Large Single Family Home in Desirable University Square Neighborhood! - Found in the desirable University Square Neighborhood, this 4br/2.
Emerald Hills
640 Hillcrest Way
640 Hillcrest Way, Emerald Lake Hills, CA
No other home like this in the area: Amazing Custom Home with natural light throughout, and views of the Bay - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
Community Center
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,995
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto Showing per Covid-19 guidelines - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding
East Palo Alto
939 Oakes St
939 Oakes Street, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1900 sqft
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 house coming available at the start of October. Conveniently located in East Palo Alto, walking distance to Target/Ikea/Home Depot, short drive / bike ride to Stanford, Facebook, Google.
Old Palo Alto
2299 Tasso ST
2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while.
