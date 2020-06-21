All apartments in Morgan Hill
52 Granada

52 Granada St · (408) 691-8899
Location

52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197

Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows. A beautiful chef's kitchen is perfectly positioned next to the large family room that is inviting and bright. There is one bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom, and the rest of the bedrooms are upstairs. This is a high-end rental with laundry room inside, home filtration system, alarm system and even has a combo safe for storing valuables. The owners are diligent landlords who only live a short distance away and self-manage the place. In addition to that security and convenience, the unit is also centrally located to the complex, next to a private BBQ area with picnic tables and a playground. This home is a short walk to downtown and 1 mile away from Cal Train and VTA. There are company shuttles for those who work at companies such as Google and Apple. Landscaping, water and garbage are included in the rent, and the unit is going for $3600 + deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294197
Property Id 294197

(RLNE5833194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Granada have any available units?
52 Granada has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Granada have?
Some of 52 Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Granada currently offering any rent specials?
52 Granada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Granada pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Granada is pet friendly.
Does 52 Granada offer parking?
No, 52 Granada does not offer parking.
Does 52 Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Granada have a pool?
No, 52 Granada does not have a pool.
Does 52 Granada have accessible units?
No, 52 Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
