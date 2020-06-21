52 Granada

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry playground bbq/grill

Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197



Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows. A beautiful chef's kitchen is perfectly positioned next to the large family room that is inviting and bright. There is one bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom, and the rest of the bedrooms are upstairs. This is a high-end rental with laundry room inside, home filtration system, alarm system and even has a combo safe for storing valuables. The owners are diligent landlords who only live a short distance away and self-manage the place. In addition to that security and convenience, the unit is also centrally located to the complex, next to a private BBQ area with picnic tables and a playground. This home is a short walk to downtown and 1 mile away from Cal Train and VTA. There are company shuttles for those who work at companies such as Google and Apple. Landscaping, water and garbage are included in the rent, and the unit is going for $3600 + deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294197

Property Id 294197



(RLNE5833194)