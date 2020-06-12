/
3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moraga, CA
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Rheem Valley Manor
1 Unit Available
607 Rheem Boulevard
607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2576 sqft
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Moraga
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Rheem Blvd
214 Rheem Boulevard, Orinda, CA
Available 07/01/20 Virginia Price - Property Id: 118004 4 bedroom/2bathroom beautiful home with nice backyard; close to top rated California schools; 5 min drive to shopping downtown and Bart; Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hall Drive
1 Unit Available
155 Hall Drive
155 Hall Drive, Orinda, CA
Private 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Orinda Rancher - This Orinda rancher sits on a secluded flat lot studded with mature native oak and pine trees. The private drive leads up to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with very private living quarters.
Results within 5 miles of Moraga
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Oak Springs
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Road
36 Oak Road, Orinda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2900 sqft
Lock box located on front door of the house. Follow safe social distancing, please stay at least 6 feet away from other people on the premises. If another party is there when you arrive, please wait outside until they leave.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Montclair
1 Unit Available
7086 Sayre Drive
7086 Sayre Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7086 Sayre Drive in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants Pets
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenview
1 Unit Available
4329 Edgewood Ave
4329 Edgewood Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
Oakland: 3 Bedroom Top Floor Flat in Craftsman Style Home nr Park Blvd Shops & Restaurants - This charming Glenview area three bedroom rental, a Craftsman style home (a duplex (separate occupied garden apartment below)) is nestled in a lovely
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale
1 Unit Available
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6940 Charing Cross Road
6940 Charing Cross Road, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2424 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 6940 Charing Cross Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlemont
1 Unit Available
2231 86th Ave.
2231 86th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2231 86th Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4134 Happy Valley Rd
4134 Happy Valley Road, Orinda, CA
Dramatic Stone Villa in Orinda - Fully furnished Baronial Estate located behind the stately gates of this captivating Orinda estate. Beautifully landscaped grounds with breathtaking views and its own bocce court, pool, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Highlands
1 Unit Available
154 Duncan Way
154 Duncan Way, Oakland, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
961 Sousa Drive
961 Sousa Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
Huge 5 Bedroom Walnut Creek Home - This Walnut Creek home boasts 5 bedrooms (two masters) and 3.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Highlands
1 Unit Available
36 Coolidge Terrace
36 Coolidge Terrace, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
2200 sqft
36 Coolidge Terrance - This welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers large windows to welcome ample sunlight in. Great views to the bay area and has family room, a lovely fireplace, a small yard and a balcony to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Rockridge
1 Unit Available
5728 Moraga Avenue Unit A
5728 Moraga Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3240 Delaware Street
3240 Delaware Street, Oakland, CA
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
430 Hampton Rd.
430 Hampton Road, Piedmont, CA
Piedmont Mid-Century 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Home - We are proud to present for lease a coveted and gracious mid-century 5 plus bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home on Hampton Road in Piedmont.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakmore
1 Unit Available
4069 Waterhouse Road
4069 Waterhouse Road, Oakland, CA
4069 Waterhouse Road Available 07/10/20 Exceptional Oakmore Remodeled 1920'sHome Coming Soon! ! - Set back from the street on the crest of a long driveway, hidden by a magnificent hundred year old Oak tree stands an exceptional 1920's home, fully
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merriwood
1 Unit Available
6288 Ruthland Road
6288 Ruthland Road, Oakland, CA
Contemporary Upper Broadway Terrace Four Bedroom Home - We are proud to present a charming contemporary 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for lease in the coveted Upper Broadway Terrace neighborhood of Oakland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
El Toyonal
1 Unit Available
51 Camino Del Diablo
51 Camino del Diablo, Orinda, CA
Peter Gillis - Agt: 925-7650629 - Amazing new construction located in the very private picturesque El Toyonal neighborhood of Orinda.
