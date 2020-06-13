Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

53 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA

Finding an apartment in Moorpark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Moorpark
1 Unit Available
6516 Pinnacle Court
6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2672 sqft
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite
Results within 5 miles of Moorpark
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Simi Valley Town Center
36 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lang Ranch
3 Units Available
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3460 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9371 Stockton Road
9371 Stockton Road, Ventura County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2774 sqft
Your own "Biggest Little Farm!" Are you looking for the ultimate breeding and training facility for your horses? This incredible 21+acre property features a 58-Stall, 16,230 square foot barn with four 2-story tack rooms, a 4-stall grooming station,

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
2629 CALLE MANZANO
2629 Calle Manzano, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1140 sqft
Wonderfully Updated Single Story in Thousand Oaks With a Pool - Wonderfully updated single story in Thousand Oaks with a pool.

1 of 28

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
221 Oakleaf Drive #203
221 Oakleaf Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1147 sqft
Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas - Senior living at its local area best at Oaknoll Villas. This is a restricted to 55 years plus Adult Community.
Results within 10 miles of Moorpark
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1064 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Ranch
7 Units Available
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central Thousand Oaks
9 Units Available
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
999 sqft
Convenient to Moorpark and Ventura Freeways. Also near Janss Marketplace and Conejo Creek South Park. Apartments feature large closets and in-unit washer and dryers. Residents can use the swimming pool and fitness center without charge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Moorpark, CA

Finding an apartment in Moorpark that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

