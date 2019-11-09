All apartments in Moorpark
15712 Sophomore Court
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

15712 Sophomore Court

15712 Sophomore Court · No Longer Available
Location

15712 Sophomore Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this opportunity to live in Campus Hills, the highly desirable Moorpark neighborhood! Living is easy in this impressive, magnificently maintained Campus Hills four-bedroom single story home. You'll love entertaining friends and family from the remodeled kitchen with its upgraded cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, Viking range, enormous eat-at island, and tons and tons of bright natural light! You'll have to decide if you're going to relax in the living room, the family room, orthe fantastic back yard patio. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the community pool across the street or take long comfortable strolls through the beautiful and quiet neighborhood which is conveniently close to Moorpark College, Campus Canyon College Preparatory Academy (K-8), two community pools, four local parks (including a great dog park,) Rustic Canyon golf course, and Happy Camp Canyon's 3,000-acres of beautiful hiking and riding trails. This home will go fast, make sure it's yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

