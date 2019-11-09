15712 Sophomore Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this opportunity to live in Campus Hills, the highly desirable Moorpark neighborhood! Living is easy in this impressive, magnificently maintained Campus Hills four-bedroom single story home. You'll love entertaining friends and family from the remodeled kitchen with its upgraded cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, Viking range, enormous eat-at island, and tons and tons of bright natural light! You'll have to decide if you're going to relax in the living room, the family room, orthe fantastic back yard patio. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the community pool across the street or take long comfortable strolls through the beautiful and quiet neighborhood which is conveniently close to Moorpark College, Campus Canyon College Preparatory Academy (K-8), two community pools, four local parks (including a great dog park,) Rustic Canyon golf course, and Happy Camp Canyon's 3,000-acres of beautiful hiking and riding trails. This home will go fast, make sure it's yours!