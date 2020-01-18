15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest parking

Adorable quiet 3 bedroom Condo with large private patio in Campus Park - Walk to Starbucks or the beautiful Campus Community Park from this immaculate 3 bedroom Condo. No carpets here & high end Range, Microwave & Dishwasher are some of the features of this adorable private downstairs unit.There is a pantry, attached 2 car garage and lots of storage. Dining al fresco under the trees on the expansive private patio are reason alone to call this your home. Master also has a private patio. Close to the 118 & the bus stop if you just want to avoid driving!!! Currently owner prefers no pets, this can be shown with 4 hours notice during normal business hours, for fastest response call/text Bonni at 818-300-5304 Credit 650 and up, all adults must apply. Thank you! I look forward to helping you!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5357768)