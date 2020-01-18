All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like
15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G

15266 Campus Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moorpark
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15266 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Adorable quiet 3 bedroom Condo with large private patio in Campus Park - Walk to Starbucks or the beautiful Campus Community Park from this immaculate 3 bedroom Condo. No carpets here & high end Range, Microwave & Dishwasher are some of the features of this adorable private downstairs unit.There is a pantry, attached 2 car garage and lots of storage. Dining al fresco under the trees on the expansive private patio are reason alone to call this your home. Master also has a private patio. Close to the 118 & the bus stop if you just want to avoid driving!!! Currently owner prefers no pets, this can be shown with 4 hours notice during normal business hours, for fastest response call/text Bonni at 818-300-5304 Credit 650 and up, all adults must apply. Thank you! I look forward to helping you!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5357768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have any available units?
15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have?
Some of 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G offers parking.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G has a pool.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have accessible units?
No, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Does 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 15266 Campus Park Dr Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Moorpark 2 BedroomsMoorpark 3 BedroomsMoorpark Apartments with BalconyMoorpark Apartments with ParkingMoorpark Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CAStevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons