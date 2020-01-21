All apartments in Moorpark
11519 Treeview Court
Last updated January 21 2020 at 7:51 PM

11519 Treeview Court

11519 Treeview Court · No Longer Available
Location

11519 Treeview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Private end-unit town home with 2 bedrooms/2 bath in the highly sought after "Traditions" neighborhood of South Moorpark. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with a 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage, updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and NEW stainless steel appliances and new refrigerator. Open floor plan with dining area and gas fireplace. Entertain and dine on your spacious patio conveniently located off the living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and covered balcony. Secondary bedroom with newer ceiling fan and large bathroom conveniently located in the hall with newer wall accent wall and sink. Washer and dryer are upstairs across from the bedrooms. Property has hardwood flooring, carpet and plantation shutters throughout and recessed lighting. Community pool, recreation center, children's playground, and BBQ/Picnic area. Located in close proximity to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

