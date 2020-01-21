11519 Treeview Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Private end-unit town home with 2 bedrooms/2 bath in the highly sought after "Traditions" neighborhood of South Moorpark. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac with a 2 car direct access garage with lots of storage, updated kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and NEW stainless steel appliances and new refrigerator. Open floor plan with dining area and gas fireplace. Entertain and dine on your spacious patio conveniently located off the living room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, en suite bathroom and covered balcony. Secondary bedroom with newer ceiling fan and large bathroom conveniently located in the hall with newer wall accent wall and sink. Washer and dryer are upstairs across from the bedrooms. Property has hardwood flooring, carpet and plantation shutters throughout and recessed lighting. Community pool, recreation center, children's playground, and BBQ/Picnic area. Located in close proximity to shopping, parks, schools and public transportation.