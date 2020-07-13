Apartment List
/
CA
/
monterey
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

70 Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monterey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1251 Ninth Street
1251 9th Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
1251 9th St. #B Monterey, CA, 93940 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 500 square feet $1,450 security deposit Off street parking for 1 car Small storage cabinet No pets accepted This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 8th Street
1251 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
COMING SOON - Cute Monterey Home - Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a great neighborhood. Close to NPS & MPC. Great floor plan; living room with fireplace, indoor laundry area, fenced in backyard and detached 2 car garage. Pets ok. No smoking.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,193
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4193 to $6086 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
150 San Bernabe Drive
150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1441 sqft
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1280 Del Monte Avenue
1280 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
550 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 1/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±550 RENTAL PRICE: $1,645.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $1,800.00 UTILITIES INCLUDED: GARBAGE, SEWER CHARGES LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Monterey.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1070 Roosevelt Street
1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1008 sqft
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 08/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
718 Lottie Street
718 Lottie Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1204 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming Monterey Home - Charming home in great location / neighborhood. Two fireplaces in the home, one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. There is a washer & Dryer in the home for you us.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
800 sqft
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! **$4392 to $5864 per month depending on time of year and length of

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Skyline Forest
250 Forest Ridge Road #65
250 Forest Ridge Road, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1091 sqft
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,241
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3241 to $4818 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
116 Mar Vista Drive
116 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths $2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee 1,025 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Del Monte Beach
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,081
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4081 to $4817 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Villa Del Monte
2224 Del Monte Avenue
2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Studio
$3,000
2400 sqft
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
125 Via Gayuba
125 Via Gayuba, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
125 Via Gayuba Available 07/27/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Fully Furnished in Monterey - This is a great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, fully furnished with washer & dryer, fenced in back yard, carport parking and fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
699 Larkin
699 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
699 Larkin Available 08/17/20 Three bedroom two bath house walking distance to MIIS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monterey, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monterey apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 BedroomsMonterey 2 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonterey 3 BedroomsMonterey 3 BedroomsMonterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Apartments with Garage
Monterey Apartments with GarageMonterey Apartments with GymMonterey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Apartments with ParkingMonterey Apartments with ParkingMonterey Apartments with PoolMonterey Apartments with Pool
Monterey Apartments with Washer-DryerMonterey Apartments with Washer-DryerMonterey Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Furnished ApartmentsMonterey Furnished ApartmentsMonterey Pet Friendly PlacesMonterey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Monterey Vista
Casanova Oak Knoll

Apartments Near Colleges

Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission College