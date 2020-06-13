47 Apartments for rent in Seaside, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1896 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24855 Outlook Court
24855 Outlook Pl, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3000 sqft
24855 Outlook Court Available 07/07/20 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Carmel Home with Ocean Views - (PERCF) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this fabulous three bedroom, three and a half bath home with panoramic views of Point Lobos and the surrounding waters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
743 sqft
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,967
700 sqft
Welcome to Yellow House Guest Suite! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
837 Lyndon St. A
837 Lyndon St, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
720 sqft
Bay View Apt - Property Id: 254339 Completely renovated: New dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, forced-air furnace, windows, paint, floors, finishes. 1-Car Garage, storage closet, washer/dryer hook-ups. Coin-operated washer & dryer in adjacent Apt.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
61 Cielo Vista Drive
61 Cielo Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2220 sqft
61 Cielo Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Monterey Home with Incredible Bay Views - (MIMS2) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
24738 Guadalupe Street
24738 Guadalupe Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1300 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Carmel Cottage - (NOOTS) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this beautiful and updated three bedroom, two bath cottage, approximately 1,300 square feet. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seaside, CA

Seaside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

