3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montecito, CA
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
475 Barker Pass Road Available 07/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
Montecito Home Estates
2123 Sycamore Canyon Rd
2123 Sycamore Canyon Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,870
2199 sqft
Spacious, clean and bright single level contemporary home with three bedrooms with walk-in closets & three full bathrooms.
1171 Mesa Rd
1171 Mesa Road, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2000 sqft
Delightful Montecito Cottage style home. 3BR, 2BA,2000 sq.ft. with many upgrades including baths, kitchen and A/C. Pool, several private patios, walk to beach and Coast Village. MUS. One year lease, unfurnished. COVID showing requirements.
75 Olive Mill Rd
75 Olive Mill Road, Montecito, CA
Available long term unfurnished! Your opportunity to live the Montecito beach lifestyle is here.
947 Arcady Rd
947 Arcady Road, Montecito, CA
Montecito Elegance! Beautifully remodeled 5 bed, 4 bath home on almost an acre with mountain views. Close to Cold Spring School & minutes to beach, shopping & restaurants. Flexible floorplan perfect for extended family & visiting guests.
1525 Lingate Ln
1525 Lingate Lane, Montecito, CA
((($7,500Monthly Off Peak & $9,500.00Monthly Peak June - August))) This is a wonderful three bedroom and three bath newly furnished cottage with an attached one bedroom and one bath guest unit in the private Hedgerow Lane area of Montecito.
1020 Alston Rd
1020 Alston Road, Montecito, CA
Beautifully landscaped & gated 4 bedroom 4 bath single level home. Open kitchen with some ocean views from family room.Formal living room leads to back yard.Laundry room off the kitchen.Pets ok with land lord approval.
Montecito Home Estates
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,
231 West Mountain Drive
231 West Mountain Drive, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,950
3700 sqft
Contemporary Masterpiece available unfurnished beginning June 1-longterm. Newly constructed Jeff Shelton design ocean view retreat with 3bd/3.5ba with pool overlooking ocean/Islands and mountains.
Results within 1 mile of Montecito
Lower Riviera
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road
870 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1541 sqft
870 Paseo Ferrelo Road Available 08/01/20 Unparalleled charm & warmth...Santa Barbara's Riviera living at its best! - Unparalleled charm & warmth define this delightful three bedroom two bath Riviera home with glistening ocean & harbor views.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
Cielito
657 Circle Drive
657 Circle Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
Tastefully updated 4 bdr ranch style home on 1.3 acres nestled on a hilltop overlooking Sycamore Canyon in Montecito/Santa Barbara. The oversized lot with an extra long driveway provides privacy and a secluded feel to the property.
Riviera
51 Loma Media Rd
51 Loma Media Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2322 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Rental. BEGINNING MARCH 2020.
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Montecito
1231 Franciscan Ct
1231 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441 Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.
3732 Coral St.
3732 Coral Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
San Roque charmer in a great location - Very nice and tastefully updated 3 bedroom two bath home with a large living room in San Roque at the end of a cul-de-sac.
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.
West Mesa
2424 Murrell Rd.
2424 Murrell Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1032 sqft
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal.
Alta Mesa
1347 Sage Hill
1347 Sage Hill Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1500 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 3bd/2bth Mesa Home - Recently renovated Mesa home located on a quiet street. This 3bd/2bth house has hardwood floors, a nice open floor plan and renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances.
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
