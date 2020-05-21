911 W Olive Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners. Dining room and bedrooms have ceiling fans. Gas stove in kitchen. Bring your refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large pantry storage in the kitchen. Bathroom has tub, shower combination. Linen closet and utility closet in the hall. Back door in kitchen leads to fenced back yard. One car, covered carport with overhead storage bin. Security gate across the shared driveway. No pets and no smoking. Trash and water is included. Call or text Kathleen 626-215-7757 for a personal tour.