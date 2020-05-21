All apartments in Monrovia
Find more places like 911 W Olive Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monrovia, CA
/
911 W Olive Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

911 W Olive Avenue

911 West Olive Avenue · (626) 215-7757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monrovia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners. Dining room and bedrooms have ceiling fans. Gas stove in kitchen. Bring your refrigerator, washer and dryer. Large pantry storage in the kitchen. Bathroom has tub, shower combination. Linen closet and utility closet in the hall. Back door in kitchen leads to fenced back yard. One car, covered carport with overhead storage bin. Security gate across the shared driveway. No pets and no smoking. Trash and water is included. Call or text Kathleen 626-215-7757 for a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 W Olive Avenue have any available units?
911 W Olive Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 911 W Olive Avenue have?
Some of 911 W Olive Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 W Olive Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
911 W Olive Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 W Olive Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 911 W Olive Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 911 W Olive Avenue does offer parking.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 W Olive Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue have a pool?
No, 911 W Olive Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue have accessible units?
No, 911 W Olive Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 W Olive Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 W Olive Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 W Olive Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 911 W Olive Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Areum
1110 S 5th Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue
Monrovia, CA 91016

Similar Pages

Monrovia 1 BedroomsMonrovia 2 Bedrooms
Monrovia Apartments with ParkingMonrovia Pet Friendly Places
Monrovia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity