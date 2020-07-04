All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

716 Valley View Ave

716 Valley View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

716 Valley View Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
716 - Property Id: 259422

Prime prime LOCATION. Immaculate pool home located in a very desirable neighborhood of North Monrovia. The house has 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that also includes Ring camera, Nest thermostat, energy efficient dual pane windows, premium floors, fireplace, and remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances, new washer and dryer. Spacious 10,000 SF lot with swimming pool, 2 car detached garage that could be used for storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259422
Property Id 259422

(RLNE5695799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Valley View Ave have any available units?
716 Valley View Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 716 Valley View Ave have?
Some of 716 Valley View Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Valley View Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Valley View Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Valley View Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Valley View Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 Valley View Ave offer parking?
Yes, 716 Valley View Ave offers parking.
Does 716 Valley View Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Valley View Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Valley View Ave have a pool?
Yes, 716 Valley View Ave has a pool.
Does 716 Valley View Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Valley View Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Valley View Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Valley View Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Valley View Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Valley View Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

