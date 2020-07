418 E Cherry Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, NORTH-FACING, MONROVIA HOME!!! IN A FAMILY ORIENTED STREET WITH GREAT SCHOOLS (6-8 RATING ON GREATSCHOOLS WEBSITE). THE OWNER SPENT $$$ ON THE HOME REMODEL AND IT SHOWS… JUST LIKE A BRAND NEW HOME!!! LOCATED ON A GREAT FAMILY-ORIENTED STREET W/ESTABLISHED HOMEOWNERS, THIS FANTASTIC HOME HAS IT ALL: 3 SPACIOUS BEDS, 2 IMMACULATE/REMODELED BATHS, DINING AREA WITH BAY WINDOW, HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE FAMILY ROOM, AND MORE!!! THE GALLEY KITCHEN MAINTAINS QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, TRADITIONAL CABINETRY, AND NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FROM RECESSED LIGHTING, CENTRAL HEATING & CENTRAL AIR, 2-CAR DETACHED GARAGE. THIS HOME HAS ALMOST ABOUT EVERYTHING. IN THE BACK IS A CONCRETE PATIO WITH A HUGE BACKYARD. WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOLS, MINUTES DRIVE FROM SHOPPING CENTERS, & MORE...DON'T WAIT BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!!! *Lessees to verify all permits, square footage, &/or room count and/or all info provided.* Please call Jerry @626.383.7151 for a private viewing today!