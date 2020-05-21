All apartments in Monrovia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

314 W Cypress Avenue

314 West Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 West Cypress Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016
Monrovia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**OFFERED FOR SALE OR LEASE**Attractive two story home in a Planned Unit Development. Constructed in 2004, the main level features a spacious living room appointed with gas fireplace, dining room with french doors opening to the large patio, kitchen with built-in appliances and granite counters, main floor bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. The second level offers the master suite with walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, sitting area, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Other amenities include wood floors in main living area, central air and heat with NEST thermostat, dual pane windows, two car direct access garage and is in proximity to shopping, freeway access and the metro-link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have any available units?
314 W Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monrovia, CA.
What amenities does 314 W Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 314 W Cypress Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 W Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
314 W Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 W Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 314 W Cypress Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 314 W Cypress Avenue offers parking.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 W Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 314 W Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 314 W Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 W Cypress Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 W Cypress Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 W Cypress Avenue has units with air conditioning.
