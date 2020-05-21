314 W Cypress Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**OFFERED FOR SALE OR LEASE**Attractive two story home in a Planned Unit Development. Constructed in 2004, the main level features a spacious living room appointed with gas fireplace, dining room with french doors opening to the large patio, kitchen with built-in appliances and granite counters, main floor bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. The second level offers the master suite with walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower, sitting area, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Other amenities include wood floors in main living area, central air and heat with NEST thermostat, dual pane windows, two car direct access garage and is in proximity to shopping, freeway access and the metro-link.