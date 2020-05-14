All apartments in Modesto
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

4700 Via Giardiano

4700 Via Giardiano · (209) 613-5860
Location

4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA 95357

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4700 Via Giardiano · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit. - Sereno community! One of Modesto most exceptional Gated communities! 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd bedroom (or home office) and two full bathrooms with an 1,849 SQFT. Beautiful landscaping, Living & dining rooms overlook the gorgeous backyard with sparkling pool & fountain. Beautiful iron doors lead into the office, with custom built-in desks and cabinets on two walls & bookshelf. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets, tile counters, island & pantry. Large Master suite with outside access, spacious bathroom with separate shower, tub and large walk-in closet.Immaculate garage with plenty of storage space. This gated community offers a private recreational area for residents and walking area! See pictures! Pool & Landscaping service included in the cost of the rental.

QUALIFICATIONS TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: To show property, a complete qualified application must be received. You will then be contacted to schedule a showing.

QUALIFICATIONS & DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:
*Income must be 3 times amount of rent, verified by sending most recent check stubs for the month.
*Self Employed persons must verify income through 2 recent bank statements and most recent tax return.
*Minimum of 600 Credit Score for all applicants.
*Non-refundable $35.00 Screening Fee for each adult
*Copy of Drivers License or ID
*Must have at least 1 year verifiable rental history for all applicants.
*No Pets.
*No Evictions.
Please Drive by the home and view pictures online. Online applications only.
If you are applying with some one, one application per adult and supporting documents for each applicant must be received in order to be a complete application.
Incomplete applications will be denied.
Please submit applications and all supporting documents online at www.rentfromcornerstone.com

(RLNE4477309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Via Giardiano have any available units?
4700 Via Giardiano has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4700 Via Giardiano currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Via Giardiano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Via Giardiano pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Via Giardiano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Via Giardiano does offer parking.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Via Giardiano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Via Giardiano has a pool.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano have accessible units?
No, 4700 Via Giardiano does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Via Giardiano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4700 Via Giardiano have units with air conditioning?
No, 4700 Via Giardiano does not have units with air conditioning.
