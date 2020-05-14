Amenities

4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit. - Sereno community! One of Modesto most exceptional Gated communities! 2 bedrooms with a possible 3rd bedroom (or home office) and two full bathrooms with an 1,849 SQFT. Beautiful landscaping, Living & dining rooms overlook the gorgeous backyard with sparkling pool & fountain. Beautiful iron doors lead into the office, with custom built-in desks and cabinets on two walls & bookshelf. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets, tile counters, island & pantry. Large Master suite with outside access, spacious bathroom with separate shower, tub and large walk-in closet.Immaculate garage with plenty of storage space. This gated community offers a private recreational area for residents and walking area! See pictures! Pool & Landscaping service included in the cost of the rental.



QUALIFICATIONS TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: To show property, a complete qualified application must be received. You will then be contacted to schedule a showing.



QUALIFICATIONS & DOCUMENTS REQUIRED:

*Income must be 3 times amount of rent, verified by sending most recent check stubs for the month.

*Self Employed persons must verify income through 2 recent bank statements and most recent tax return.

*Minimum of 600 Credit Score for all applicants.

*Non-refundable $35.00 Screening Fee for each adult

*Copy of Drivers License or ID

*Must have at least 1 year verifiable rental history for all applicants.

*No Pets.

*No Evictions.

Please Drive by the home and view pictures online. Online applications only.

If you are applying with some one, one application per adult and supporting documents for each applicant must be received in order to be a complete application.

Incomplete applications will be denied.

Please submit applications and all supporting documents online at www.rentfromcornerstone.com



