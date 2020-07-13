/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA
3725 FLOYD AVE
3725 Floyd Avenue, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2089 sqft
3725 FLOYD AVE Available 08/21/20 - 3/3, living room, family room & bedrooms have hardwood/laminate flooring, tiled kitchen counters, blinds, inside laundry room, 2 fireplaces, home is all electric no gas, home is on a well, home sits on 1.
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
2205 Cimarron Hills Dr
2205 Cimmaron Hills Drive, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2428 sqft
North Modesto: 4 bedroom 3 bathroom - Spacious, two story home with four bedrooms (all upstairs) and 3 bathrooms, you should see the great walk in shower! Enjoy a 2 car garage. Large kitchen with island with new granite. New flooring and paint.
Results within 1 mile of Modesto
Wittfield Park
4400 Dandelion Ct
4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot. Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.
Results within 5 miles of Modesto
18830 Sycamore Ave
18830 Sycamore Avenue, Stanislaus County, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1608 sqft
Stunning country estate in Patterson - Come home to this beautiful single story home in the Patterson countryside. This gorgeously manicured home has stunning curb appeal.
Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more.
10300 Rio Sombra Court
10300 Rio Sombra Court, East Oakdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2085 sqft
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Oakdale! This bright and spacious home features a spacious kitchen fit for entertaining or find yourself relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.
1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,
9609 La Posada Dr.
9609 La Posada Drive, East Oakdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2521 sqft
Oakdale Luxurious Home For Rent - On The 8th Green - Incomparable premier Golf Course location and over-the-top views! Truly open plan living, this fresh and modern home was totally renovated in 2018.