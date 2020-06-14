Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA with garage

Modesto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1413 Raquel Lane
1413 Raquel Lane, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1478 sqft
Nice home on a quiet tree lined street.....This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits in an established neighborhood, on a large lot. The home features large open rooms with a big open kitchen that is open to the family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2004 Walnut Haven Drive
2004 Walnut Haven Drive, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1128 sqft
2004 Walnut Haven Drive Available 08/21/20 Walnut Haven Drive ~ Near Merle and Roselle - Modesto: Built in 1984, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Story Home, 2 Car Garage With Opener, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator (not Warranty), Dishwasher, Garbage

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4700 Via Giardiano
4700 Via Giardiano, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1849 sqft
4700 Via Giardiano Available 06/01/20 $2,000 Monthly Rent with a $2,000 Security Deposit.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
Results within 1 mile of Modesto

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2815 Crescent Moon Ct
2815 Crescent Moon Court, Ceres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1060 sqft
2815 Crescent Moon Ct. Ceres, Cozy 3bedroom /2baths two car garage for $1450 per month, Cul-de-sac location, low maintenance backyard. DRE # 01918687
Results within 5 miles of Modesto

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Patterson Ranch
1 Unit Available
304 Roadrunner
304 Roadrunner Drive, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1525 sqft
304 Roadrunner Available 07/01/20 Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage - Patterson!! Very Nice... Tile Flooring, Spacious, Garage. Walk in Closet. Dishwasher. Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage. Laundry Rm. Garbage Disposal. Fenced Yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Patterson
1 Unit Available
375 I St
375 I Street, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1524 sqft
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5308 Spaulding Ct.
5308 Spaulding Court, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 N. Central Ave
1701 Central Avenue, Ceres, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1701 N. Central Ave Available 04/20/20 Darling 1 bedroom home ready for you - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house in a triplex ready to be called yours.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1454 Grand Oak Way
1454 Grand Oak Way, Oakdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2549 sqft
1454 Grand Oak Way Available 06/17/20 - This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Modesto, CA

Modesto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

