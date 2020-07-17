Amenities

2812 Konynenburg Lane Available 08/15/20 - This two story home on a corner lot is located in the desirable Dutch Hollow area and is approximately 2301 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet and brick flooring, electric stove, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, inside laundry room, central heat & air, two car garage, front & backyard with yard service included. Close to schools, parks, shopping. Addendum to be signed: 12 month lease & renters insurance required. Take Veneman Avenue to Beachler Drive to Konynenburg. No pets.



