Modesto, CA
2812 Konynenburg Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2812 Konynenburg Lane

2812 Konynenburg Lane · (209) 566-1800
Location

2812 Konynenburg Lane, Modesto, CA 95356

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2812 Konynenburg Lane · Avail. Aug 15

$2,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2301 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2812 Konynenburg Lane Available 08/15/20 - This two story home on a corner lot is located in the desirable Dutch Hollow area and is approximately 2301 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet and brick flooring, electric stove, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, inside laundry room, central heat & air, two car garage, front & backyard with yard service included. Close to schools, parks, shopping. Addendum to be signed: 12 month lease & renters insurance required. Take Veneman Avenue to Beachler Drive to Konynenburg. No pets.

(RLNE4500576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have any available units?
2812 Konynenburg Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have?
Some of 2812 Konynenburg Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Konynenburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Konynenburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Konynenburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Konynenburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Konynenburg Lane offers parking.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Konynenburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have a pool?
No, 2812 Konynenburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 2812 Konynenburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Konynenburg Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Konynenburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2812 Konynenburg Lane has units with air conditioning.
