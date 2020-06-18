All apartments in Modesto
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2724 McAdoo Ave

2724 Mcadoo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350
Highway Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage. Washer and Dryer Hook ups In The Garage, Unit has been Freshly Painted through out, New Blinds and Vertical Blind through out, New Carpet and Laminate Flooring through out, New Appliances ( Gas Stove, Dishwasher, disposal and Microwave) Kitchen Has New Granite Counter tops, New Cabinets, New Sink, New Faucet, New Light fixtures. Both Bathrooms Have new Mirrors, New pedestal Sinks, New Faucets, Light Fixtures, Toilets, New Tile Shower Surrounds in Both Bathrooms, New Shower Rods, New shower Heads. Unit Has All New Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans through out, All New Outlets and Switches through out, New Smoke detectors and new CO Detector. Security Screen Door On Front Door. Landscaped Front Yard and Large Back yard with Alley access for additional Parking. Tenant is responsible for all Utilities along with Maintaining the yards. (Note: Fridge is NOT included and 2 Utility Sheds in the back yard have NO Warranty)

Close to Shopping, Mall, Schools and Parks

"Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have any available units?
2724 McAdoo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Modesto, CA.
What amenities does 2724 McAdoo Ave have?
Some of 2724 McAdoo Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 McAdoo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2724 McAdoo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 McAdoo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2724 McAdoo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Modesto.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2724 McAdoo Ave does offer parking.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 McAdoo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have a pool?
No, 2724 McAdoo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2724 McAdoo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 McAdoo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2724 McAdoo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2724 McAdoo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
