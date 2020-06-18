2724 McAdoo Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage. Washer and Dryer Hook ups In The Garage, Unit has been Freshly Painted through out, New Blinds and Vertical Blind through out, New Carpet and Laminate Flooring through out, New Appliances ( Gas Stove, Dishwasher, disposal and Microwave) Kitchen Has New Granite Counter tops, New Cabinets, New Sink, New Faucet, New Light fixtures. Both Bathrooms Have new Mirrors, New pedestal Sinks, New Faucets, Light Fixtures, Toilets, New Tile Shower Surrounds in Both Bathrooms, New Shower Rods, New shower Heads. Unit Has All New Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans through out, All New Outlets and Switches through out, New Smoke detectors and new CO Detector. Security Screen Door On Front Door. Landscaped Front Yard and Large Back yard with Alley access for additional Parking. Tenant is responsible for all Utilities along with Maintaining the yards. (Note: Fridge is NOT included and 2 Utility Sheds in the back yard have NO Warranty)



Close to Shopping, Mall, Schools and Parks



"Owner requires a minimum of a FICA rating of 625 or above and income must be 3 times the rent"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788000)