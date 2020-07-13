AL
109 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Milpitas, CA

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
21 Units Available
East Industrial
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,103
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,246
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
91 Units Available
River Oaks
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,150
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,714
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
22 Units Available
Lakewood
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Toyon
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Garden Alameda
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,014
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
45 Units Available
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1128 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
109 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,809
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
94 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1074 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
90 Units Available
Mansion Grove Apartments
502 Mansion Park Dr, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,139
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right in the middle of I-880, Rt. 101 and Rt. 237. Levi's Stadium, California's Great America nearby. Luxurious, charming apartments on prestigious grounds. Fitness center, two pools. Granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,885
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This resort-like community offers spacious layouts with an on-site fitness center, business center, lighted tennis courts and a pool. Each home includes modern furnishings, large kitchens and ample natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
481 N 6th St Apt 4
481 North 6th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sharp downtown 2br/1ba apartment near shopping, dining, and parks! Parking Included! Nice kitchen with vinyl floors, counters, stainless steel sink, and refrigerator. Bedroom with big closet. Bathroom with vinyl floors, vanity, and tub/shower.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
368 North 4th Street APT 5
368 North 4th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
320 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Warm Springs
47099 Benns Terrace - 1
47099 Benns Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
675 sqft
Beautiful condo in the heart of warm spring Fremont is a must see. This cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath condo located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. James Leitch Elementary is right across the street.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
25 S 10th St Apt 7
25 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
800 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom/One Bath Apartment w/Parking Available in Downtown San Jose! Only a block from SJSU, this apartment is close to shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1445 Kerley Dr Apt 7
1445 Kerley Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport. -Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent! 1445 Kerley Dr.
Rent Report
Milpitas

July 2020 Milpitas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Milpitas Rent Report. Milpitas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Milpitas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Milpitas rents declined significantly over the past month

Milpitas rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Milpitas stand at $2,420 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,036 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Milpitas' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Jose Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Milpitas over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Jose metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,395; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,064; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Milpitas

    As rents have fallen slightly in Milpitas, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Milpitas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Milpitas' median two-bedroom rent of $3,036 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Milpitas fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including New York (-1.6%), Boston (-1.6%), and Denver (-1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Milpitas than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,133, where Milpitas is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,100
    $2,640
    -0.9%
    -1.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,310
    $2,890
    -0.8%
    -2.1%
    Santa Clara
    $2,230
    $2,790
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Mountain View
    $2,140
    $2,680
    -1.2%
    -3.1%
    Milpitas
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Cupertino
    $4,040
    $5,060
    -1.3%
    -2.7%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,400
    0.1%
    2.1%
    Campbell
    $1,940
    $2,440
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Los Gatos
    $2,060
    $2,590
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

