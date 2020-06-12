/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1180 Tuolumne Rd.
1180 Tuolumne Road, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1180 Tuolumne Rd. in Millbrae. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
505 Poplar Ave., 505B, Millbrae, CA 94030
505 Poplar Ave, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
304 Lansdale Ave., 304B, Millbrae, CA 94030
304 Lansdale Avenue, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
965 sqft
Multi-Family Apartments Multi-Family - 136 units Located in Millbrae, California you'll find comfort and convenience in this affordable luxury apartment community.
1 of 18
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mills Park
1 Unit Available
900 Angus Ave W, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
900 Angus Avenue West, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ecacfc6489f096adab7c774 Single Family Home - Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom - 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom - Beautiful view of the Airport and the city.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrae
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
11 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Burlingame Gardens
16 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1093 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Avalon
4 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1148 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
