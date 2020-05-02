88 South Broadway Unit 3402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.



The bright, airy, and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors in the living and dining room, while the bedroom has carpet floors, plenty of windows for natural light, and a two-sided fireplace. A stunning kitchen with granite countertops, fine wooden cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances. Comfortable bedrooms have walk-in closets and are perfect for unwinding. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, centralized AC, and gas heating installed. The exterior features two balconies with great views of the area.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=n53HzAjTjrm



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet and an additional $100 for the pet rent.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Millbrae SkatePark, Millbrae Spur Trail, and Rotary Park.



(RLNE5603837)