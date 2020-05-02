All apartments in Millbrae
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

88 South Broadway Unit 3402

88 S Broadway · (408) 917-0430
Location

88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.

The bright, airy, and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors in the living and dining room, while the bedroom has carpet floors, plenty of windows for natural light, and a two-sided fireplace. A stunning kitchen with granite countertops, fine wooden cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances. Comfortable bedrooms have walk-in closets and are perfect for unwinding. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer, centralized AC, and gas heating installed. The exterior features two balconies with great views of the area.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=n53HzAjTjrm

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet and an additional $100 for the pet rent.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Millbrae SkatePark, Millbrae Spur Trail, and Rotary Park.

(RLNE5603837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have any available units?
88 South Broadway Unit 3402 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have?
Some of 88 South Broadway Unit 3402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 currently offering any rent specials?
88 South Broadway Unit 3402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 is pet friendly.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 offer parking?
Yes, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 does offer parking.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have a pool?
No, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 does not have a pool.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have accessible units?
No, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 does not have accessible units.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 South Broadway Unit 3402 has units with air conditioning.
