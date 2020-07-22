All apartments in Millbrae
Find more places like 431 Richmond Drive 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millbrae, CA
/
431 Richmond Drive 1
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

431 Richmond Drive 1

431 Richmond Dr · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Millbrae
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311

Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae
·Completely move-in ready
·Extremely safe & convenient area
·1500 sq feet of living space
·Large living room with 2 comfy, full-sized sofas and 50" SmartTV
·Huge eat-in kitchen with 6-person dining area
·3 Spacious bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds
·10 minute walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit
·A+ Millbrae school district
·5 minutes to SFO; 25 minute drive/train to San Francisco & Silicon Valley
·Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
?? "Massive rooms. Very convenient & safe location. 5 stars!"
• Small Pets OK
·Laundry, Patio, 1-Car Garage plus street parking
·Landlord provides free Hi-Speed WiFi, water & garbage
·Tenant covers PG&E
·Minimum credit score 680

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/431-richmond-drive-millbrae-ca-unit-1/276311
Property Id 276311

(RLNE5936832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have any available units?
431 Richmond Drive 1 has a unit available for $4,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have?
Some of 431 Richmond Drive 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Richmond Drive 1 currently offering any rent specials?
431 Richmond Drive 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Richmond Drive 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 1 is pet friendly.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 offer parking?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 1 offers parking.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have a pool?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 1 does not have a pool.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have accessible units?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 Richmond Drive 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 431 Richmond Drive 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 Richmond Drive 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 431 Richmond Drive 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Millbrae 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMillbrae 2 Bedroom Apartments
Millbrae 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMillbrae Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Millbrae Apartments with Washer-DryersSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CASoquel, CAPiedmont, CALafayette, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity