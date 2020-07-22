431 Richmond Drive 1

Amenities
Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311
Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae
·Completely move-in ready
·Extremely safe & convenient area
·1500 sq feet of living space
·Large living room with 2 comfy, full-sized sofas and 50" SmartTV
·Huge eat-in kitchen with 6-person dining area
·3 Spacious bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds
·10 minute walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit
·A+ Millbrae school district
·5 minutes to SFO; 25 minute drive/train to San Francisco & Silicon Valley
·Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
?? "Massive rooms. Very convenient & safe location. 5 stars!"
• Small Pets OK
·Laundry, Patio, 1-Car Garage plus street parking
·Landlord provides free Hi-Speed WiFi, water & garbage
·Tenant covers PG&E
·Minimum credit score 680
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/431-richmond-drive-millbrae-ca-unit-1/276311
